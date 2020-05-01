Search

Norfolk business launches baking boxes

PUBLISHED: 13:25 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 01 May 2020

The baking box contains flour, yeast and everything needed to produce cookies, buns and bread Pictures: Mandy's Pickles

The baking box contains flour, yeast and everything needed to produce cookies, buns and bread Pictures: Mandy's Pickles

Mandy’s Pickles provides packs with everything you need - including flour and yeast.

Lots of fresh produce available at the Dunsburgh Farm Shop in Geldeston Mandy's Pickles

Help is at hand for everyone struggling to find flour and yeast for a bit of home baking to break the lockdown boredom. Mandy’s Pickles is offering baking boxes that have everything you need to produce cookies, buns and bread – including the oh-so-hard-to-find flour and yeast.

“It was actually my daughter’s idea,” admits Mandy Harrison, who’s been producing award-wining artisan pickles and marmalades since 2008. Her products are sold in Fortnum and Mason, as well as from the Dunburgh Farm Shop in Geldeston.

“Lots of people are stuck at home, so we wanted to help families with children get through the lockdown,” she explains. The baking boxes, which cost £15, are available from the farm shop in Geldeston or for delivery within a 10-15 mile radius.

Mandy's Pickles are produced in Norfolk but sold in Forthum & Mason - and to the local community

As Mandy has the correct vacuum-packing machine, she’s able to take industrial sacks of flour and repackage it in household-sized bags to keep customers supplied. “We’re just trying to do our bit to help the community get through this,” she says.

With the pubs and restaurants Mandy’s Pickles usually supplies having to close for the lockdown, the business has had to diversify. “We’re doing much more on the fruit-and-veg side,” says Mandy. “We get deliveries every day, so everything is fresh. We have a large car park and admit customers one at a time to the shop so we can keep social distancing if people want to browse.”

The farm shop also offers a call-and-collect service – for the fruit and veg, the baking boxes and of course for the 450 products in the Mandy’s Pickles range.

For more information, see the Mandy’s Pickles Facebook page or website. To place a telephone order, call 07949 813788 and collect from the Dunsburgh Farm Shop, The Street, Geldeston, NR34 0NL

