A Gavin and Stacey quiz night is coming to Norwich

A Gavin and Stacey quiz night is coming to Norwich, here the cast of the hit sitcom collect the Impact Award at the National Television Awards 2020 Credit: Ian West/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Think you know your Barry Island from your Billericay? Well you will soon be able to put your Gavin and Stacey knowledge to the test at a quiz night coming to Norwich.

James Corden during filming for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special at Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA James Corden during filming for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special at Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

The crackin' quiz will take place to Bar and Beyond in Prince of Wales Road on Sunday, February 23 from 7pm, with five rounds of trivia and a tidy jackpot of £80 for the winning team - enough to buy plenty of Celebrations tubs.

The rounds include a general knowledge and picture one, with the rest to be revealed on the night, and the questions vary in difficulty to suit those that have seen it a couple of times and also the superfans.

The event follows the success of the Friends quiz held at the bar in September, run by the same company, and there will also be music from the show including Nessa and Bryn's cover of Islands in the Stream.

Gregg Wilson, from Yellow Elephant Promotions who run the event, said: "We decided to launch the Gavin and Stacey night on the back of the Christmas special and started the tour at the start of December and have already been to 60 venues across the UK and Ireland and the majority have sold out.

"Gavin and Stacey is such a wholesome programme and the reaction to the event has been really positive."

The Christmas Special was the most watched show of the 2010s, with over 17 million people tuning in to the comeback episode, filmed a decade since the last series.

The sitcom follows Gavin and Stacey, who are from Billericay in Essex and Barry from Wales respectively, who fall in love but distance and family interference threatens their relationship and stars James Corden, Ruth Jones, Matthew Horne, Larry Lamb and Joanna Page.

Tickets cost £3 per person and you can find ticket details on the Bar and Beyond Norwich Facebook page - don't forget to book one of Dave's Coaches to get home.

Yellow Elephant Promotions are also running a Brooklyn Nine-Nine quiz at the bar at 7pm on Monday, February 24 to test your knowledge of Captain Holt and his amazing police squad,

Tickets are also £3, with details on the bar's Facebook page, and both events are for over 18s.