A Gavin and Stacey party is coming to Norwich

You're in for a crackin' Christmas in Norwich as a Gavin and Stacey party is coming to the city and it sounds lush.

After spending the festive period pretending to be a vegetarian like Pam, let your hair down and celebrate the iconic comedy series at a special event occurin' at Mantra in Prince of Wales Road.

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Reunion takes place on Friday, December 27 and attendees can expect festive hits and giveaways of character face masks and themed jumpers.

They are also giving one lucky winner the chance to win a free chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna and onion bhuna, which is Smithy's standard order at the Indian takeaway.

The event comes two days after the brand new episode, which will be shown on BBC One at 8.30pm on Christmas Day, set a decade since the last series and features original cast members including Matthew Horne as Gavin, Larry Lamb as his dad Mick, James Corden as best mate Smithy, Joanna Page as Stacey and Ruth Jones as Nessa.

The sitcom follows Gavin and Stacey, who are from Billericay in Essex and Barry from Wales respectively, who fall in love but distance and family interference threatens their relationship.

A spokesman for Cabana Club, who run Friday nights at Mantra, said: "The team at Cabana Club are huge Gavin and Stacey fans so we thought we'd throw an event in homage of the return for the Christmas Special.

"Our graphic designer has even knocked up some amazing themed jumpers that we will be giving out on the night.

"To enter the competition people just need to post their name on the Facebook event wall, which also gets discounted entry."

So crack open the Celebrations tub and book one of Dave's Coaches and prepare to celebrate the show in all its glory.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, stars of the show Larry Lamb and Steffan Rhodri have recently been announced for Great Yarmouth Comic Con from May 30 to 31.