Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

A Gavin and Stacey party is coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 18 December 2019

A party is coming to Norwich to celebrate the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special Credit: BBC/GS TV Productions Ltd/Tom Jackson

A party is coming to Norwich to celebrate the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special Credit: BBC/GS TV Productions Ltd/Tom Jackson

WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

You're in for a crackin' Christmas in Norwich as a Gavin and Stacey party is coming to the city and it sounds lush.

After spending the festive period pretending to be a vegetarian like Pam, let your hair down and celebrate the iconic comedy series at a special event occurin' at Mantra in Prince of Wales Road.

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Reunion takes place on Friday, December 27 and attendees can expect festive hits and giveaways of character face masks and themed jumpers.

They are also giving one lucky winner the chance to win a free chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna and onion bhuna, which is Smithy's standard order at the Indian takeaway.

The event comes two days after the brand new episode, which will be shown on BBC One at 8.30pm on Christmas Day, set a decade since the last series and features original cast members including Matthew Horne as Gavin, Larry Lamb as his dad Mick, James Corden as best mate Smithy, Joanna Page as Stacey and Ruth Jones as Nessa.

The sitcom follows Gavin and Stacey, who are from Billericay in Essex and Barry from Wales respectively, who fall in love but distance and family interference threatens their relationship.

READ MORE: 9 New Year's Eve events taking place in Norwich

A spokesman for Cabana Club, who run Friday nights at Mantra, said: "The team at Cabana Club are huge Gavin and Stacey fans so we thought we'd throw an event in homage of the return for the Christmas Special.

"Our graphic designer has even knocked up some amazing themed jumpers that we will be giving out on the night.

"To enter the competition people just need to post their name on the Facebook event wall, which also gets discounted entry."

So crack open the Celebrations tub and book one of Dave's Coaches and prepare to celebrate the show in all its glory.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, stars of the show Larry Lamb and Steffan Rhodri have recently been announced for Great Yarmouth Comic Con from May 30 to 31.

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

‘Intimidating’: shoppers react to police with dogs in Chapelfield

Norfolk Police launch Project Servator to deter crime in Intu Chapelfield. PC Neil Wisken and Police dog Maggie. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘It takes away our choice’ - Parents dismay as four schools ban packed lunches

Sam Gravener, inset, has launched a petition against the decision of Heart Education Trust to ban packed lunches: Picture: Archant

A47 shut in both directions after lorry and van crash

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on the A47. Photo : Steve Adams

Cyclist dies after crash with lorry

A cyclist has died after a crash with a lorry in at a junction between East Harling Road and Kenninghall Road. Picture: Google

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 shut in both directions after lorry and van crash

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on the A47. Photo : Steve Adams

Injury worry for Canaries fans as defender is spotted in leg brace

Ben Godfrey would appear to be an injury doubt ahead of Norwich City's home game against Wolves Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Beales stores at risk as company puts itself up for sale

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

‘Mia was terrified’: mum’s anger at daughter’s death in hospital

Tori Titheridge the mum of Mia Titheridge, 17, has called for lessons to be learnt after her daughter died in a Norfolk hospital, 170 miles from home. Picture: Tori Titheridge

‘I was disgusted by photos of myself’ - Man loses three stone in just 10 weeks

Bob Rouse weighed 26 stone before joining his local slimming group. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists