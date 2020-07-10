Gareth Gates is set to perform in Norfolk

Pop Idol star Gareth Gates is set to perform in Norfolk this summer Picture: Supplied Archant

Pop Idol star Gareth Gates will take The Long and Winding Road up to Norfolk this summer for a new event The Drive-in Experience.

The Drive-in Experience is heading to Norfolk and will run from midday over four days with cinema, music, live music, games and more Picture: Supplied The Drive-in Experience is heading to Norfolk and will run from midday over four days with cinema, music, live music, games and more Picture: Supplied

The Drive-in Experience is touring East Anglia and film and music lovers can enjoy hit movies, comedy and live performances from the comfort of their car.

The event is coming to Taverham Hall, near Norwich, from August 13 to 16, and Euston Park, near Thetford, from August 20 to 23.

Gareth has now been confirmed for the Euston Park event and he will perform on the Sunday from 3.30pm to 5pm and there will also be a noughties DJ set.

He shot to fame on the first series of Pop Idol in 2002, where he was runner-up to Will Young, and had four number ones including Spirit in the Sky and Unchained Melody.

See the full programme and buy tickets at driveinexperience.uk