9 places you can see snowdrops in Norfolk

There are plenty of places to see snowdrops in Norfolk this year. Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Bego Amaré Getty Images/iStockphoto

Over the next few weeks, snowdrops will begin to pop-up in gardens across Norfolk as the first sign of spring appears and here are seven of the best place to see the pretty white flowers.

Snowdrops in the woods at Bagthorpe Hall near Fakenham. Photographer: Graham Corney Copy: Michael Pollitt...Leader Page. © EDP pics 2004 Tel: 01603 772434 Contact: Snowdrops in the woods at Bagthorpe Hall near Fakenham. Photographer: Graham Corney Copy: Michael Pollitt...Leader Page. © EDP pics 2004 Tel: 01603 772434 Contact:

1. Bagthorpe Hall

Where: 4 Main Road, Bagthorpe, PE31 6QY

When: February 23, 11am to 4pm

Cost: Adults £5, children free, dogs on leads welcome

Enjoy a circular walk, which meanders through a carpet of stunning snowdrops on the woodland floor and then returns through the walled garden.

To warm you up, there will also be tea and soups made from organic vegetables at the farm.

2. Blickling Estate

Where: NR11 6NF

When: House 11am to 3.30pm, gardens 10.30am to 4pm, park dawn to dusk, dogs welcome

Cost: Park entry free, view house and garden prices at nationaltrust.org.uk/blickling-estate

The 17th century Jacobean mansion, which is under the care of the National Trust, sits at the heart of magnificent parkland in the beautiful Bure meadows and is great for exploring with the whole family.

There will be snowdrops dotted throughout the grounds and parking has a fixed daily charge of £5, the machine only takes coins, which goes towards the conservation of the parkland.

Snowdrops as Chestnut Farm Credit: Colin Finch Snowdrops as Chestnut Farm Credit: Colin Finch

3. Chestnut Farm

Where: Church Road, West Beckham, Holt, NR25 6NX

When: February 23/27, March 1 11am to 4pm

Cost: £5 adult/children free, dogs on leads welcome

The three-acre garden is home to many rare and unusual plants and trees and over 100 varieties of snowdrops to enjoy in all their glory.

Make sure to look out for the garden sculpture by local blacksmith Toby Winterbourne whilst you're there and there will also be plants for sale.

Snowdrops are one of the first signs of spring Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/mick blakey Snowdrops are one of the first signs of spring Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/mick blakey

4. Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden

Where: School Road, South Walsham, NR13 6DZ

When: Daily 10am to 4pm

Cost: Adult £7.50, concessions £6.95, children (4-16) £3.95 (all include donation), children 0 to 4 free, dogs on leads 30p

An award-winning garden set over 130 acres which is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers with regular talks held there, including a half-term signs of spring family event from February 15 to 23 when the snowdrops are in full bloom.

There is also four miles of woodland pathways to explore and it is home to over 95 species of birds, with many only found in the Broads.

There are guided walks and open gardens across Norfolk where you can see snowdrops Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/TonyBaggett There are guided walks and open gardens across Norfolk where you can see snowdrops Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/TonyBaggett

5. Hoveton House

Where: NR12 8JE (off the A1062)

When: Sunday, February 16, 11am to 2pm

Cost: £10 adults, children under 12 £5, 01692 630892 or on the gate

Enjoy a relaxing stroll in the beautiful gardens of Hoveton House, on the invitation of Mr and Mrs Blofield, for their Snowdrop and Aconite Walk with Brunch event in aid of Autism Anglia and St John's Church in Hoveton.

The ticket price also includes winter soup, barbecued hot dogs, with a vegetarian option available, and a glass of wine or a soft drink.

A walk through the snowdrops is the perfect way to beat the winter blues Credit: Jamie Honeywood A walk through the snowdrops is the perfect way to beat the winter blues Credit: Jamie Honeywood

6. Oxburgh Hall

Where: King's Lynn, PE33 9PS

When: Snowdrop walks running weekends only from January 25 until March 8, 11.30am to 12pm or 2pm to 3pm

Cost: The event is free (no need to book) but normal admission prices apply for entry, visit nationaltrust.org.uk/oxburgh-hall, the house is closed for refurbishment until February 15, dogs on leads welcome in garden

Visit the stunning 15th-century stately home, surrounded by a moat, with walled gardens, an orchard and woodland, which will be covered with snowdrops this February.

There will be guided walks on weekends throughout January and into early March, which last 40 minutes and the meeting point is at the ticket office.

The snowdrops cover the grounds of Raveningham Hall Credit: Nick Butcher The snowdrops cover the grounds of Raveningham Hall Credit: Nick Butcher

7. Raveningham Estate

Where: A146, NR14 6NS

When: February 2 to 28, 11am to 4pm (closed Saturdays)

Cost: Adult £5, £4.50 concessions, under 16s free, dogs on leads welcome

The Raveningham Estate reopens for its snowdrop season this February, giving visitors the chance to explore the carpet of white flowers around the 18th century hall. There will also be fundraising days every Sunday with proceeds going to the Priscilla Bacon Hospice. On February 18, there will also be a guided walk and talk with tea and cake from 2pm to 4pm and tickets cost £20pp and pre-boooking is essential at ngs.org.uk/events.

Make sure to pop into the tea room for a hot drink and cake to warm up after exploring the estate, which has been home to the Bacon family since 1735.

8. Sheringham Park

Where: Wood Farm, Upper Sheringham, NR26 8TL

When: Dawn to dusk

Cost: Free, parking £6.50 all day (cash only), dogs welcome

The second National Trust entry on the list, head to the stunning Sheringham Park to see the snowdrops and don't forget to head up the viewing tower near the entrance for the best views.

As you stroll through the woods, make sure to look out for deer and over February half-term there will be a tracker trail, with sheets available for £2.50 from the visitor centre from 10am to 4.15pm, which features a fun quiz and the chance to win a prize.

Snowdrops at Walsingham Abbey Credit: Ian Burt Snowdrops at Walsingham Abbey Credit: Ian Burt

9. Walsingham Abbey

Where: Common Place, Walsingham, NR22 6BP

When: January 25 to March 8, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Adult £5.50, child (6 to 16) £2.50, dogs on leads welcome

The historic Walsingham Abbey, which dates back to the 11th century, is surrounded by stunning grounds and gardens and the priory is a popular pilgrimage site.

To mark the start of spring, they are running snowdrop walks from late January until early March with other rare flowers growing too so make sure to bring your camera.

On February 15, there is also a charity day for St. John Ambulance, with the same timings and prices, and there will be refreshments all day in the Parish Hall in the High Street.

Walsingham Farm Shop will be running a pop-up Snowdrop Cafe during half term week from February 17 to 21.

Make sure to check online before heading to a snowdrop event as it may be cancelled in bad weather.