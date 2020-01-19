9 places you can see snowdrops in Norfolk
Over the next few weeks, snowdrops will begin to pop-up in gardens across Norfolk as the first sign of spring appears and here are seven of the best place to see the pretty white flowers.
1. Bagthorpe Hall
Where: 4 Main Road, Bagthorpe, PE31 6QY
When: February 23, 11am to 4pm
Cost: Adults £5, children free, dogs on leads welcome
Enjoy a circular walk, which meanders through a carpet of stunning snowdrops on the woodland floor and then returns through the walled garden.
To warm you up, there will also be tea and soups made from organic vegetables at the farm.
2. Blickling Estate
Where: NR11 6NF
When: House 11am to 3.30pm, gardens 10.30am to 4pm, park dawn to dusk, dogs welcome
Cost: Park entry free, view house and garden prices at nationaltrust.org.uk/blickling-estate
The 17th century Jacobean mansion, which is under the care of the National Trust, sits at the heart of magnificent parkland in the beautiful Bure meadows and is great for exploring with the whole family.
There will be snowdrops dotted throughout the grounds and parking has a fixed daily charge of £5, the machine only takes coins, which goes towards the conservation of the parkland.
3. Chestnut Farm
Where: Church Road, West Beckham, Holt, NR25 6NX
When: February 23/27, March 1 11am to 4pm
Cost: £5 adult/children free, dogs on leads welcome
The three-acre garden is home to many rare and unusual plants and trees and over 100 varieties of snowdrops to enjoy in all their glory.
Make sure to look out for the garden sculpture by local blacksmith Toby Winterbourne whilst you're there and there will also be plants for sale.
4. Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden
Where: School Road, South Walsham, NR13 6DZ
When: Daily 10am to 4pm
Cost: Adult £7.50, concessions £6.95, children (4-16) £3.95 (all include donation), children 0 to 4 free, dogs on leads 30p
An award-winning garden set over 130 acres which is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers with regular talks held there, including a half-term signs of spring family event from February 15 to 23 when the snowdrops are in full bloom.
There is also four miles of woodland pathways to explore and it is home to over 95 species of birds, with many only found in the Broads.
5. Hoveton House
Where: NR12 8JE (off the A1062)
When: Sunday, February 16, 11am to 2pm
Cost: £10 adults, children under 12 £5, 01692 630892 or on the gate
Enjoy a relaxing stroll in the beautiful gardens of Hoveton House, on the invitation of Mr and Mrs Blofield, for their Snowdrop and Aconite Walk with Brunch event in aid of Autism Anglia and St John's Church in Hoveton.
The ticket price also includes winter soup, barbecued hot dogs, with a vegetarian option available, and a glass of wine or a soft drink.
6. Oxburgh Hall
Where: King's Lynn, PE33 9PS
When: Snowdrop walks running weekends only from January 25 until March 8, 11.30am to 12pm or 2pm to 3pm
Cost: The event is free (no need to book) but normal admission prices apply for entry, visit nationaltrust.org.uk/oxburgh-hall, the house is closed for refurbishment until February 15, dogs on leads welcome in garden
Visit the stunning 15th-century stately home, surrounded by a moat, with walled gardens, an orchard and woodland, which will be covered with snowdrops this February.
There will be guided walks on weekends throughout January and into early March, which last 40 minutes and the meeting point is at the ticket office.
7. Raveningham Estate
Where: A146, NR14 6NS
When: February 2 to 28, 11am to 4pm (closed Saturdays)
Cost: Adult £5, £4.50 concessions, under 16s free, dogs on leads welcome
The Raveningham Estate reopens for its snowdrop season this February, giving visitors the chance to explore the carpet of white flowers around the 18th century hall. There will also be fundraising days every Sunday with proceeds going to the Priscilla Bacon Hospice. On February 18, there will also be a guided walk and talk with tea and cake from 2pm to 4pm and tickets cost £20pp and pre-boooking is essential at ngs.org.uk/events.
Make sure to pop into the tea room for a hot drink and cake to warm up after exploring the estate, which has been home to the Bacon family since 1735.
8. Sheringham Park
Where: Wood Farm, Upper Sheringham, NR26 8TL
When: Dawn to dusk
Cost: Free, parking £6.50 all day (cash only), dogs welcome
The second National Trust entry on the list, head to the stunning Sheringham Park to see the snowdrops and don't forget to head up the viewing tower near the entrance for the best views.
As you stroll through the woods, make sure to look out for deer and over February half-term there will be a tracker trail, with sheets available for £2.50 from the visitor centre from 10am to 4.15pm, which features a fun quiz and the chance to win a prize.
9. Walsingham Abbey
Where: Common Place, Walsingham, NR22 6BP
When: January 25 to March 8, 10am to 4pm
Cost: Adult £5.50, child (6 to 16) £2.50, dogs on leads welcome
The historic Walsingham Abbey, which dates back to the 11th century, is surrounded by stunning grounds and gardens and the priory is a popular pilgrimage site.
To mark the start of spring, they are running snowdrop walks from late January until early March with other rare flowers growing too so make sure to bring your camera.
On February 15, there is also a charity day for St. John Ambulance, with the same timings and prices, and there will be refreshments all day in the Parish Hall in the High Street.
Walsingham Farm Shop will be running a pop-up Snowdrop Cafe during half term week from February 17 to 21.
Make sure to check online before heading to a snowdrop event as it may be cancelled in bad weather.