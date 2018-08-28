Cash prize game show hosted by Jimmy Carr is looking for Norwich couples

Comedy game show Your Face Or Mine is looking for local couples to take part. Photo: Talkback television Talkback television

A game show where couples must judge each other’s appearance is returning to TV and looking for outgoing competitors to take part.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Your Face Or Mine, produced by Talkback television and aired on Comedy Central, revolves around couples taking on a series of rounds in which they must judge the most attractive face and have the audience agree with their choices to win.

The show is looking for fun-loving couples from Norwich and the surrounding area, aged between 18 and 30, to judge between celebrity faces, strangers and even between each other.

The size of the prize increases with each round so winning couples could end up taking home thousands of pounds.

The show is hosted by comedy stars Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan and will also include a number of mystery guests.

Those interested in applying should contact takepart@talkback.co.uk

Will you be applying for Your Face Or Mine? Let us know in the comments.