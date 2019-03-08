Search

Advanced search

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 review - Another poor chapter with amateurish writing

PUBLISHED: 11:32 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 07 May 2019

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark, Maisie Williams as Ayra Stark and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark, Maisie Williams as Ayra Stark and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

Archant

With the white walker threat defeated this week Game of Thrones switched its attention back to the tussle for the iron throne, and remained equally disappointing. CONTAINS MAJOR SPOILERS.

Conleth Hill as Varys, Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister.Conleth Hill as Varys, Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister.

As I did last week, I'll open this week's review with another well-known expression. Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice (or in this case four times) shame on me.

After last week's abysmal episode, that has only gotten worse as internet sleuths have unearthed more potholes, if you expected any better from this week's Game of Thrones you only have yourself to blame.

It would be fair to say season eight of Game of Thrones has not been good, and 'The Last of the Starks' was another poor chapter in a final season that has failed to live up to the show's own reputation.

Of the four episodes so far this was probably the strongest, which speaks to the overall quality of what is shaping up to the one of the most disappointing final seasons in television history.

Kit Harington as Jon SnowKit Harington as Jon Snow

Social media was awash with theories about how the Night King survived after last week's butchering of that arc but straight away it was confirmed that he was in fact defeated. The first act of 'The Last of the Starks' was spent celebrating the victory, and for the first time it seemed the series was building some solid momentum.

We got decent character moments with plenty of tension bubbling under the surface as Dany becomes more and more worried about Jon's claim to the throne. The banquet scenes were absolutely stolen by Tormund, and if his farewell to Jon truly is the last we'll see of him, he will be sorely missed.

The secret of Jon's linage doesn't seem destined to remain a secret for much longer (Thanks to Sansa!) and the several scenes of Tyrion and Varys debating as to who would make a better ruler between Dany and Jon were engaging. Even though the answer is pretty clearly the latter.

With around 30 minutes of the episode left things were looking hopefully, perhaps a corner had been turned and from here on out Game of Thrones' eighth season might at least somewhat resemble the show it once was.

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund GiantsbaneKristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane

Then the final third (and a bit) happened.

The surprise attack by Euron Greyjoy's fleet and the murder of another of Dany's dragons was a lowlight in a season stuffed full of them. The whole sequence abandoned logic in favour of shock value and raised so many baffling questions.

The final scene, outside of King's Landing (Which looks completely different to when we've seen it before) was similarly poorly written.

Cersi had Dany and her council outmatched and instead of open firing and ending the war before it's begun, she instead killed only Missandei because Game of Thrones has long since ditched good writing and any sort of adherence to its own previously established logic.

Maybe season eight of Game of Thrones can be enjoyed if you switch your brain off and just accept the amateurish writing, but this show used to be so much more than that. This used to be the shining example of thoughtful character development and careful plotting, now it's like every other generic high concept television show out there.

Game of Thrones was the benchmark for quality television, the last four episodes have done remarkable damage to that reputation.

Perhaps our last two outings in Westeros will pull off a truly satisfying and well delivered climax, but, at this point, that would be an outcome even more shocking than The Red Wedding.

Most Read

Why these derelict buildings remain empty on a Norwich industrial estate

The empty units at Norwich Airport Industrial Estate. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Road blocked due to house fire in north Norfolk

The junction of Red Barn Lane, and East Beckham Road, in East Beckham. Photo: Google

A celebration that will live long in the memory

Norwich City footballers celebrate going up to the Premier League on the parade bus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Barbet and Enrich in Canaries’ sights

Yoann Barbet is being touted with a move to Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Motorcyclist seriously injured in A140 crash

A crash between a car and a motorcycle on the A140. Photo: Stuart Warren

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Man faces trial over possessing imitation firearm in Norwich

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Club celebrates 60 years of helping people on its doorstep and around the globe

Rotary Club of Fakenham & District celebrates 60 years as a club. Bucket collection. Picture: ROTARY

Renegade Runners’ Matt Pyatt wins Breckland 10K

Matt Pyatt leads from the front at the Breckland 10K. Pictures: Ian Condron

Ready-made carrot batons? They’re on the list

Well, everything in this bucket can go whistle.... Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists