10 Norwich bands to watch in 2019

As 2018 draws to a close, Future Radio’s Jonzey takes a look back at some of the best local music from this year in his Top 10 Tracks of the Year.

Norwich is not only a fine city but the centre point of lots of fantastic up-and-coming local bands and musicians - some of which have already garnered critical acclaim.

Local radio show NR Sounds, a show broadcast every Wednesday at 7pm on Future Radio, celebrates the musicians and artists with a connection to Norwich and Norfolk.

We asked Future Radio’s Jonezy, who hosts NR Sounds, what his Top 10 Tracks of the Year are and who he thinks we should be keeping an eye on as we edge closer to 2019.

10. Shockwave by Chrome

DJ, Producer and rapper Chrome is signed to Ten Records, a subsidiary of Virgin. Norwich isn’t too well known for hip-hop artists, so I was blown away when I first heard the quality of this track.

It has a straight up, old-skool style and is the type of record to get a party bouncing.

For this recent 2018 release he has teamed up with man-of-the-moment (and Ugly Duckling rapper) Andy Cooper, as well as Super JB. The press release states that ‘this track pulses with one of the dirtiest baselines you will hear this year, while Chrome and Andy Cooper trade verses at a dizzying pace, proving to the listener why these two spitters are at the very pinnacle of the game’.

9. Pancakes by Prey Drive

Prey Drive are close contenders for ‘Best Band in Norwich’. They’re a four piece who formed in 2016 and are already killing it with gigs across the UK and Europe, playing an American influenced style of pop-punk.

I could have chosen three of their songs from their newly released album ‘Once More With Feeling’ for this list. However I’ve gone for ‘Pancakes’ due to it’s infectiously brilliant and bouncy guitar riff and playful lyrics.

8. Laura by Mega Emotion

They describe themselves as a band who play drums and percussion over electronic beats and build walls of sound that loop dirty baselines against pumping synths and scuzzy guitars.

This song ‘Laura’ was released just a few weeks ago and is a perfect pop record, and in my opinion deserves to be picked up by a major label.

7. Give Me No Love by Maya Law

Maya Law is already a very well known singer/songwriter from Norwich with a wonderful voice that some compare to an early and more chilled out version of Amy Winehouse.

This song was playlisted by Jamie Cullum on his Radio 2 Jazz Show, backing up her huge talent with nationwide recognition.

6. Arcaibh by Nathan Fake

Nathan Fake is probably the best known underground music producer from Norfolk, hailing from Necton, a small village between Dereham and Swaffham off the A47.

He’s been releasing excellent electronic music since his debut album Drowning in a Sea of Love, which landed in 2006, and regularly tours the world playing clubs and festivals alongside the biggest names in electronic music.

Arcaibh was released on Ninja Tune earlier this year. It is perfect, blissed out electronica/techno.

5. Reckless by Hydra Lerna

Hydra Lerna is the creation of Norwich singer-songwriter, producer and musician Abigail Blake.

She is a one woman show incorporating her harp, fx pedal, midi-controller and laptop on stage to weave her music together to compliment her amazing voice.

Reckless is a fantastic song which absolutely blew me away when I first heard it. Perfect melancholic, electronic pop.

4. You Make Me Feel Sick by Pin Ups

Pin Ups are still at the very start of their musical adventure with just two songs on Spotify and 76 followers at the time of writing.

Nonetheless they are deserving of a place on this list due to the quality of this song.

You Make Me Feel So Sick is extremely well crafted alt-rock and a definite indicator that they have the potential to do very well - and they’re fantastic live too.

3. Substitutes by Sink Ya Teeth

Sink Ya Teeth are another Norwich duo who have released a critically acclaimed album in 2018.

Their arty-electro sound channels influences from Chicago house to 80s new wave, remaining accessible to pop and underground audiences alike.

Substitutes is Maria and Gemma’s stand out track from their self titled album and definitely deserves a place in thousands of end of year Top 10s across the country.

2. Smoking Spot by Ducking Punches

Everybody in Norwich who loves guitar based music will be aware of Ducking Punches. Dan Allen’s band have been touring the UK and Europe for years now, racking up over 1,000 gigs.

For me, they are Norwich’s best band at the moment and set the bar for all others.

Smoking Spot is a wonderfully crafted song from their 2018 album ‘Alamort’, with a really positive feel, albeit with deeper lyrics exploring feelings and struggles.

1. Falling Into Me by Let’s Eat Grandma

This Norwich duo have gone from strength to strength in 2018. They released their critically acclaimed second album I’m All Years which won the Q Magazine Album of the year (amongst other awards) and featured in several end of year Top 10s. They also went on tour with the hugely popular group Chrvches throughout Autumn.

This song is the standout track on the album for me. It is a well crafted slice of electro-pop which shows what fantastic music producers Jenny and Rosa are. It is a shining example of the strength of the music scene in and around Norfolk in 2018.

• Tune in to Future Radio today, December 26, at 7pm to catch Jonezy’s countdown of his Top 10 Tracks of the Year