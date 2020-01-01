Video

7 fun runs taking place in 2020 - from Bubble Rush to Inflatable 5k

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

From the Bubble Rush to the The Inflatable 5k, get fit the fun way in 2020 with these runs taking place across Norfolk and Suffolk in 2020.

Inflatable 5k Credit: UK Running Events Inflatable 5k Credit: UK Running Events

1. What: The Inflatable 5k

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, Norwich, NR5 0TT

When: October 17, 9am to 2pm

Cost: Adults (16+) £29.50, children (15 and under) £19.50, ukrunningevents.co.uk/inflatable-5k-obstacle-run-norwich-norfolk

This nationwide inflatable course returns to Norwich and for 2020 there is two 2.5km courses, with 28 obstacles to enjoy on the 5km route.

Also added to the course this year is a new 'foam zone', powered by 'the world's largest foam cannon', and other obstacles include the 'Temple of Doom', 'The Vortex' and 'The Mangle'.

Despite its name, the event allows participants to choose the distance most appropriate to them, allowing you to pick anything from 2.5km to 15km.

Splat Quack Go! Mud Run in Hollesley. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Splat Quack Go! Mud Run in Hollesley. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

2. What: Splat Quack GO!

Where: Poplar Park, Hollesley, IP12 3NA

When: July 11, from 10.30am, July 12, from 9.30am

Cost: £19.95 to £54.95, eventbrite.co.uk

Tackle the infamous 'Black Ditch' which is a boggy stream where you will come out covered in mud.

Set in the Suffolk countryside, you will be jumping, crawling and climbing up 40 obstacles, including walls, monkey bars, cargo nets and balance beams.

The course is set out in a 3km family or 6km adult loop and everyone will receive a metal medal.

Saturday is set aside for family runners, whilst Sunday is specifically for adults and includes an 'Elite Wave' 12km course for the more seasoned runners out there, which is strictly limited to 50 people.

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

3. What: Norwich Bubble Rush

Where: Earlham Park, Earlham Road, Norwich, NR4 7TQ

When: May 16, 10am to 2pm

Cost: Adults (16+) £14, children (4-15) £7.50, under 3s £3, family £40, each.org.uk

The Norwich Bubble Rush is back for its third year! The course features four Bubble Stations along the 2.5km route and you can do one lap or double your enjoyment by completing the circuit twice to make 5km. Each Bubble Station has a cannon which pumps out coloured foam to create a 4ft deep bubble bath.

All tickets include entry, a t-shirt and a medal, with two waves of runners starting at 11am and 12pm.

The popular goat yoga will return to Trinity Park for 2020. Picture: FESTIVAL OF RUNNING LTD AND TRINITY PARK EVENTS The popular goat yoga will return to Trinity Park for 2020. Picture: FESTIVAL OF RUNNING LTD AND TRINITY PARK EVENTS

The event is in aid of EACH, who provide specialist care and support for children with life threatening conditions across East Anglia.

4. What: Fit East Fitness Festival

Where: Trinity Park, Ipswich, IP3 8UH

When: July 4, 9am to 5pm

Cost: £8 to £23, ipswichrunningfestival.co.uk

This annual fitness festival includes a series of runs, including an early bird breakfast run, a 5km and a 10km race, a 1km Fun Run for people of all ages, as well as a colour run 5k race, which takes place before the DJs take to the stage and go long into the night.

Alongside the runs, there will also be activities happening throughout the day including goat yoga, bounce fitness sessions, dance classes, pilates and much more.

Action from the Ipswich Pretty Muddy 5K event. Picture: Stephen Waller www.stephenwaller.com Action from the Ipswich Pretty Muddy 5K event. Picture: Stephen Waller www.stephenwaller.com

As well as the activities and runs, there will be plenty to keep people of all ages entertained all day long, with a range of food vendors, coffee shops and a large bar.

5. What: Pretty Muddy

Where: Norfolk Showground, Norwich, NR5 0TT/Trinity Park, Ipswich, IP3 8UH

When: May 9, from 9.45am, June 21, from 10.45am

Cost: Adults £19.99, children (over 13) £10, raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org

A muddy obstacle course that everyone, no matter what their ability, can take part in.

Pretty Muddy takes place in 15-minute waves, with a choice of a 5km or 10km race, and you will crawl and slide your way to beating cancer,

The Suffolk Whole Hog. Picture: NIGE BROWN . The Suffolk Whole Hog. Picture: NIGE BROWN .

There is also a shorter children's event earlier in the day, which is 5km with a shortcut available at approximately 2km or 3km.

6. What: Suffolk Whole Hog

Where: Wantisden Hall, Woodbridge, IP12 3PQ

When: October 11, from 9.30am

Cost: £40 to £45, wholehograces.co.uk

The Suffolk Whole Hog returns for its 14th year and promises a tough, fun, wet and wild five-mile route with over 30 obstacles.

You can expect to be crawling (under cargo nets), climbing (up steep banks and walls), wading through rivers (never swimming), tunnels, slides, jumps, swings and monkey bars.

If you are an extreme thrill seeker (we all know one), there is also a 'Boss Hog' event which has over 40 obstacles over seven miles.

7. What: Run4Colour

Where: Hockwold Hall, Station Road, IP26 4HZ

When: May 31, 12pm to 2pm, registration opens 11am

Cost: Adults (14 and over) £19, children (4-13 years) £13, family ticket (2 adults, 2 children or 1 adult, 3 children) £45, goodrunning.co.uk/run4colour

For this 5km run, your white t-shirt will be unrecognisable by the end, as you get covered from head to toe in an array of colours from five colour zones on the course and you will receive a medal at the end.

Running not your thing? The organisers also encourage walking, skipping, jogging, dancing or crawling as some alternative methods of making your way around.

The event will take place in the scenic surroundings of Hockwold Hall and has been set up in aid of Asthma UK.