Gorleston Cliff Top Festival kicks off on Norfolk Day

Just a few pics of people enjoying this years cliff top gala. The wrestling was a big crowd pleaser as well as all the fun of the fair. (c) copyright citizenside.com

Gorleston’s Cliff Top Festival will kick off this year on Norfolk Day.

Clifftop fireworks Clifftop fireworks

The opening of the fun-packed coastal event has been timed to coincide with the countywide celebration on Saturday July 27 that last year saw thousands of people enjoy more than 300 community jubilees, throw parties, host get togethers and take the opportunity to celebrate what a wonderful place Norfolk is.

And proud to be part of that revelry, organisers of the Cliff Top Festival have promised a jam-packed weekend of family fun.

The free to attend two-day festival has been going on for more than 20 years, attracts over 100,000 visitors and is organised by a committee of local residents.

Stephanie Mays, the committee’s treasurer, said: “We try to offer something for the whole family, from live music, a funfair, children’s entertainment, a fun dog show - the list goes on.”

Norfolk Day Amabassador Charlie Hodson Norfolk Day Amabassador Charlie Hodson

The treasurer said that the festival, which costs approximately £22,000 to run, relies on sponsorship, pitch fees, advertising and goodwill from local businesses to cover the costs of putting on the event.

Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area have granted funds to put on the festival’s firework finale on the Sunday evening.

“So it’s fingers crosses for good weather,” Ms Mays said.

She also said that the committee would love to welcome Charlie Hodson to the seaside event.

Norfolk Day logo EDP 2019 with sponsors~1 Norfolk Day logo EDP 2019 with sponsors~1

The chef is returning this year as a Norfolk Day ambassador.

Last year he went on a Norfolk Day tour of the county along with artist Ruddy Muddy and plans to do the same again this year.

If anyone is interested in finding out more about becoming a sponsor or of advertising opportunities at the Cliff Top Festival, please contact the committee via their website www.clifftopfestival.info

Norfolk Day is a celebration of everything the county has to offer, a day of fun, festivities and laughter.

Backed by the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk, the day is an opportunity to shout and cheer about how fantastic our county is and it is a day everyone is encouraged to take part in.

• To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.

The Norfolk Day website is www.norfolkday.co.uk, where you can buy a range of merchandise.