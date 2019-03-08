Free events to enjoy at Norwich Science Festival 2019

The Explorium at The Forum will be open every day throughout half-term with plenty of hands-on, free activities for the whole family to enjoy. Picture: Norwich Science Festival Archant

Head to Norwich Science Festival, October 18-26, for science that's fun, fascinating and - best of all - free!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Explorium at The Forum will be open every day throughout half-term with plenty of hands-on, free activities for the whole family to enjoy. Picture: Norwich Science Festival The Explorium at The Forum will be open every day throughout half-term with plenty of hands-on, free activities for the whole family to enjoy. Picture: Norwich Science Festival

There's plenty to see and do this October half term as Norwich Science Festival gets underway - but you can expect to see more than just doctors in lab coats as a bumper line-up of musicians, actors, comedians, writers, TV stars and film-makers all head to the city to show you just how fun science can be.

Plenty of the events are completely free, too, and one of the best places to start is The Explorium, a drop-in, family-friendly, hands-on science zone at The Forum in Norwich which runs from Saturday, October 19-Saturday, October 26.

Inside, it offers a whole different world to explore each day, and it is where you can meet an escapee dinosaur from Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, become a bird, try out virtual reality, measure the speed of light or even step inside a giant nose.

On Monday, October 21, there will be plenty to see outside, too, as Prof Ben Garrod (UEA) and Prof John Hutchinson (Royal Veterinary College) take part in a live dissection to reveal the inner workings of an ostrich. This fantastic drop-in event will take place from 10am-4pm, outside The Forum, and is a must-see for budding vets, surgeons or simply those who want to know what's inside one of the world's largest flightless birds.

Are you, or your little ones, brave enough to meet some creepy crawlies? Find out at Mini Monsters, a free, drop-in event taking place at Castle Quarter on Tuesday, October 22 from 11am-3pm. "People will get to meet some friendly creepy crawlies from giant snails, giant millipedes and tarantulas to a snake and a lizard," says Ed Mackay, who has delivered hands-on wildlife sessions to over 20,000 adults and children across the country. Not only will you get to see them up close, but you'll learn some fascinating facts about each creature, too.

While science is used to improve our lives on a daily basis, the use of animals in research has become increasingly controversial. Find out how today's researchers use - and protect - animals at Opening Up: Using Animals in Research at UEA, which will take place at The Forum on Wednesday, October 23 from 5.30-6.30pm. Chaired by Fiona Fox, chief executive of Science Media Centre, it will feature input from local researchers as well as a Q&A session - so make sure you have your questions at the ready.

Ever wondered what it's like to walk on the moon? Find out at Planetarium: Space Exploration with Science Dome from Thursday, October 24-Saturday, October 26. Picture: NASA Ever wondered what it's like to walk on the moon? Find out at Planetarium: Space Exploration with Science Dome from Thursday, October 24-Saturday, October 26. Picture: NASA

From Thursday, October 24-Saturday, October 26, you will have the chance to step inside the amazing Science Dome for an experience which is truly out-of-this-world. Marking the 50th anniversary of the first moon landings, this specially-designed inflatable dome at intu Chapelfield will house a 360- degree screen, so that you, too, can share in the adventure of walking on the moon - whatever your interest, there's plenty to whet your appetite!

THE EXPLORIUM

Saturday, October 19

Food and health: join the Pumpkin Rescue and squash food waste as well as interactive shows from Mad Science

Take part in the Hidden Elements trail around the city and learn more about the periodic table. Picture: Royal Society of Chemistry Take part in the Hidden Elements trail around the city and learn more about the periodic table. Picture: Royal Society of Chemistry

Sunday, October 20

Health and wellbeing: try out the GERT old age suit and see what happens as you get older

Monday, October 21

Zoology: meet an escapee dinosaur from Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

The Explorium at The Forum will be open every day throughout half-term with plenty of hands-on, free activities for the whole family to enjoy. Picture: Norwich Science Festival The Explorium at The Forum will be open every day throughout half-term with plenty of hands-on, free activities for the whole family to enjoy. Picture: Norwich Science Festival

Tuesday, October 22

Nature: take part in the bumblee trail, become a bird or build a bee hotel

Wednesday, October 23

Norwich Research Park: step into a giant nose or become an atmospheric detective

Meet Mildred the Millipede at Mini Monsters on Tuesday, October 22. Picture: Mini Monsters Meet Mildred the Millipede at Mini Monsters on Tuesday, October 22. Picture: Mini Monsters

Thursday, October 24

Chemistry: have fun with colourful chemicals, build your own enzyme or join the recycling roadshow

Friday, October 25

You may also want to watch:

Technology: meet some robots, try out virtual reality or take part in the kit car pit stop challenge

Saturday, October 26

Physics and space: measure the speed of light for yourself and discover the joys of astronomy

HIDDEN ELEMENTS

Take part in this trail around the city to mark 150 years since Russian scientist, Dmitri Mendeleev arranged all of the then-known elements into the periodic table. Pick up a map from The Forum, complete the trail and collect a certificate. There's even a giant periodic table to see, too!

DON'T MISS

Monday, October 21

Saving the spectacled bear

The Forum, Millenium Plain, 12-12.30pm

Find out how scientists at the Earlham Institute in Norwich are using genetics to learn about the secret lives of the spectacled bear - the only species to live in South America - and how this research is helping with their conservation.

Wednesday, October 23

Shifting mindsets

The Forum, Millenium Plain, 10.30-11.30am

Scientists from the new Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations (CAST) talk about their work with organisations and key stakeholders which helps to shift mindsets and behaviours for a more sustainable future.

Friday, October 25

Flights of fancy

The Forum, Millenium Plain, 10am-4pm, every 20 minutes

Get hands-on with these activities exploring the science behind flight and flying - where will your flight of fancy take you?

Saturday, October 26

Forgotten women in science

The Forum, Millenium Plain, 12-1pm

Join this inspiring talk about incredible women in science, the movement to provide overdue recognition of their achievements and how you, too, can make a difference.

Visit www.norwichsciencefestival.co.uk for more information and to buy tickets.