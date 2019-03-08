Search

Frozen 2 outdoor cinema is coming to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:34 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 30 October 2019

Join Elsa, Anna and Olaf once more as sequel Frozen 2 is set to be shown at an outdoor cinema in Norfolk.

The long-awaited follow up to Disney's hit 2013 musical is released in UK cinemas on November 22, giving an early Christmas present to fans of the franchise.

Tickets to an outdoor cinema event showing the film at the Norfolk Showground on Friday, May 29 next year are already on sale, which will be during the half-term holiday.

Gates will open for the film at midday with the screening at 2pm and guests are encouraged to dress up as their favourite Frozen character, to win a free family pass to a top Norfolk attraction, and there will also be fire breathers and a circus skills area.

The new film is once again directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee and explores why Elsa was born with magical powers.

The answer threatens her kingdom and together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she sets out on a dangerous but remarkable journey.

The event has been organised by Outside Live, who screened The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody at the Showground this summer, and they will also be showing Dirty Dancing in the evening on May 29, with doors opening at 6pm.

You'll have the time of your life with pre-screening dance and singing workshops, which start at 7pm, and then you can sit back and relax with your hampers and champers for the film at 9pm.

The hit 1987 musical follows Baby (Jennifer Grey) whose luck turns around on a boring holiday with her parents when she falls in love with the resort's dance instructor Johnny (Patrick Swayze).

Earlybird tickets cost £10, and you can bring your own chairs and blankets, and VIP tickets cost £40 and include a welcome drink, reserved front row seating, VIP toilets and VIP bar entrance.

You can purchase tickets at outsidelive.co.uk

