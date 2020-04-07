Video

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live Archant

The owners of a fish and chip van are making sure local people don’t miss out on the national dish during coronavirus lockdown by launching a home delivery service.

A fish and chips takeaway. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1 A fish and chips takeaway. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Frier Tucks is based in Taverham and before the outbreak of coronavirus operated solely as an events caterer.

Its clients include Outside Live, which runs cinema screenings at the Norfolk Showground every summer, Cromer Carnival and Fakenham Racecourse.

However as all its upcoming bookings were cancelled, including private weddings and parties, the team decided to try out home delivery in their local area, which covers Taverham, Thorpe Marriott, Drayton, Horsford and Felthorpe.

The business is owned by Troy Pennell, with his wife Chelsea doing the marketing, and his mum Cheryl and they have been serving up tasty fish and chips for more than a decade.

After a successful launch on Mother’s Day, they are now delivering every Wednesday and Friday from 5pm until 7pm.

On Good Friday service will run from midday and they will also operate on Bank Holiday Monday from 5pm to 8pm.

There is a choice of fish, sausage, jumbo sausage, burger, fish cake, scampi, veggie spring roll or halloumi served with chips and there is free delivery on orders above £10.

Chelsea Pennell said: “Until everything is back to normal there are no events for us as all gatherings have been cancelled.

“People are doing so many nice things to try and keep spirits up and we thought it would be something for people to look forward to.

“We have been totally overwhelmed with how popular it has been and when we opened the phone lines for this week’s deliveries we had non-stop calls and we will keep going as long as there is demand.

“Some people were apprehensive to begin with as they assumed it would be people queuing up but we are not doing collection and require BACS payments or cash to be left in an envelope outside and we will knock and then go back to the vehicle.”

Customers must order at least 24 hours in advance by calling 01603 260988 or 07867 843085.

