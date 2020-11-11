The return of the ravers: live stream arts events looks at rave culture in the east

Rave on: the roots and rise of rave culture in East Anglia are examined by journalist and author Matt Anniss in a free online event from The Assembly House Trust as part of the charity’s lockdown art programme

A free online art event from The Assembly House Trust - Storm from the East - will look at the roots and rise of rave culture in East Anglia.

The Assembly Online event will be hosted by Matt Anniss, who wrote a critically-acclaimed exploration of bleep techno and the foundations of the UK bass sound, Join the Future: Bleep Techno and the Birth of British Bass Music (2019) and is also the co-author of the best-selling Haynes Publishing title The Vinyl Manual, a celebration of record-collecting culture written with Patrick Fuller.

Anniss has also written many non-fiction books for children and young adults, including ‘how to’ titles on DJing, film-making, podcasting and music-making in addition to a series focussing on the history of different music styles of popular music.

The Storm from the East event, on Thursday November 12 at 7,30pm via a live video link will see dance music historian Matt examining the origins and development of rave culture in East Anglia during the acid house era.

In the process, he’ll also reveal the role played by DJs, producers and promoters in Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk in the rapid rise and popularisation of British Bass Music during the 1990s.

This is an Of & By event, a series of artist talks, screenings and discussions organised by the contemporary art critic Jonathan P. Watts.

Assembly Online is a live stream series which brings regular free events to audiences at home - these include talks, screenings, discussions, performances, critical reading and poetry. Events are courtesy of arts charity The Assembly House Trust.

Find out more and join the live stream and visiting www.assemblyonline.co.uk where you will also be able to see the last AO event where Jes Fernie introduced the Archive of Destruction, in conversation with the Brussels based artist Olivia Hernaïz who presented Brussels Anti-Demolition Campaign.

Assembly Online will be continuing until the end of April 2021.