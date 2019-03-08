'Are you ready?' - free music and entertainment kicks off in city centre

William Sanchez performing on London Street as part of the Head Out Not Home entertainment across Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Norwich city centre gave Glastonbury a run for its money when it launched a free cultural entertainment festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Head Out Not Home entertainment across Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Head Out Not Home entertainment across Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Called Head Out Not Home the summer events programme will take place every Thursday from 4:40pm to 8pm across six different city centre locations.

Kick starting the event was William Sanchez, who had flown from Australia to break dance on London Street, putting onlooking pedestrians to shame.

In between his limb-defying contortions he worked the crowd, insisting hands were out of pockets otherwise clapping would hurt.

Emma Westgate, a mother of two from Dereham Road, hadn't realised the event was on and was drawn in by the dancing.

Crowds watch the performances across Norwich as part of the Head Out Not Home entertainment. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Crowds watch the performances across Norwich as part of the Head Out Not Home entertainment. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

She said: "William Sanchez has been funny so far. It's also great for the children as it's free and I find other arts events too expensive. It makes the summer go quicker!"

Cindy Wright, who lives in the city centre, also stopped in her tracks. She doesn't have an interest in the arts, but changed her tune when she saw the spectacle.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "I've never seen anything like this. It's refreshing to see someone so entertaining. I wouldn't normally stop."

William Sanchez performing on London Street as part of the Head Out Not Home entertainment across Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood William Sanchez performing on London Street as part of the Head Out Not Home entertainment across Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

On Gentleman's Walk, Impilo, a band from Ipswich, set up stage under a gazebo and provided a jazz and hip hop fusion soundtrack to Norwich Market.

Sebastian Wells, 17, a student who makes music, was inspired. Compared to his native Switzerland, he finds that Norwich offers far more art events.

He said: "You don't normally come across jazz music, so this is really cool."

Belle Jones, from Lakenham, has been going to Head Out Not Home for four years and agreed it was the perfect place to discover local music.

William Sanchez performing on London Street as part of the Head Out Not Home entertainment across Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood William Sanchez performing on London Street as part of the Head Out Not Home entertainment across Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

She said: "I don't go out of my way to find local bands but I saw a band I loved at this event last year, and then bought a ticket for their next gig in Norwich. It's a fantastic free event. There is quite a buzz around the city."

And the buzz extended to Westlegate, which was hosting an Access to Music takeover - complete with deck chairs.

Jay Parekh, who works at Aviva, summed it up and said: "The festival is inclusive and there's an eclectic mix of performers."