'Are you ready?' - free music and entertainment kicks off in city centre

PUBLISHED: 20:52 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:52 04 July 2019

William Sanchez performing on London Street as part of the Head Out Not Home entertainment across Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Norwich city centre gave Glastonbury a run for its money when it launched a free cultural entertainment festival.

Called Head Out Not Home the summer events programme will take place every Thursday from 4:40pm to 8pm across six different city centre locations.

Kick starting the event was William Sanchez, who had flown from Australia to break dance on London Street, putting onlooking pedestrians to shame.

In between his limb-defying contortions he worked the crowd, insisting hands were out of pockets otherwise clapping would hurt.

Emma Westgate, a mother of two from Dereham Road, hadn't realised the event was on and was drawn in by the dancing.

She said: "William Sanchez has been funny so far. It's also great for the children as it's free and I find other arts events too expensive. It makes the summer go quicker!"

Cindy Wright, who lives in the city centre, also stopped in her tracks. She doesn't have an interest in the arts, but changed her tune when she saw the spectacle.

She said: "I've never seen anything like this. It's refreshing to see someone so entertaining. I wouldn't normally stop."

On Gentleman's Walk, Impilo, a band from Ipswich, set up stage under a gazebo and provided a jazz and hip hop fusion soundtrack to Norwich Market.

Sebastian Wells, 17, a student who makes music, was inspired. Compared to his native Switzerland, he finds that Norwich offers far more art events.

He said: "You don't normally come across jazz music, so this is really cool."

Belle Jones, from Lakenham, has been going to Head Out Not Home for four years and agreed it was the perfect place to discover local music.

She said: "I don't go out of my way to find local bands but I saw a band I loved at this event last year, and then bought a ticket for their next gig in Norwich. It's a fantastic free event. There is quite a buzz around the city."

And the buzz extended to Westlegate, which was hosting an Access to Music takeover - complete with deck chairs.

Jay Parekh, who works at Aviva, summed it up and said: "The festival is inclusive and there's an eclectic mix of performers."

