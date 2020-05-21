Search

Free lockdown arts performance from Norwich-based charity will live-stream birdsong-inspired dance and discussion

PUBLISHED: 11:49 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 21 May 2020

Eleven Farrer House: Circle of Perpetual Choirs (C) Dominic Farlam

Dominic Farlam

The free online arts programme from Norwich-based charity The Assembly House Trust on May 28 will be about a dance performance inspired by birdsong.

Assembly Online will present a live-streamed event - Eleven Farrer House: A Discussion on Movement, Sound and Process will involve a discussion about dance project Circle of Perpetual Choirs.

Assembly Online is an online l programme bringing free events to people at home during isolation. A link to the live stream event will be posted on The Assembly House Trust website at 7.15pm on the evening of May 28.

Eleven Farrer House brings together four female artists and close friends Gaelin Little, Tara Silverthorn, Lucille Teppa and Cat Westwood.

The quartet lived together when they trained in dance and, since 2013, have been working together professionally.

They say: “The company provides a framework for us to take artistic freedoms and nurture a sense of empowerment within a supportive environment.

“We create thoughtful and detailed dance works, often bringing different disciplines, influences and collaborators together.”

The group creates work for theatres and unusual or outdoor venues, including projects for Happisburgh Lighthouse, Wolstonbury Hill on the South Downs and Laban Theatre.

Performance Circle of Perpetual Choirs is an experimental dance project ‘in the round’ which was initiated by company member Tara and has original sound by experimental composer Sarah Westwood.

It “…gently and steadily acts on its audience, slowing people down and sensitising them to the subtle magic of choreography”.

The four performers place the audience in the heart of the work, as they perform around them with four solo dances which then come together.

All performances are based on specific birdsongs. The dancers loop the choreography in multiple iterations, giving the audience the chance to come back, witnessing the piece again from new perspectives, noticing moments they might have missed the first time around.

Eleven Farrer House’s projects are supported by Arts Council England and Creative Scotland.

The Assembly House Trust is a registered charity, which aims to develop the creative arts and support the local community. Throughout the years The Assembly House has played host to a wide range of art exhibitions, live concerts, theatre, lectures and other community activities.

Drive 24