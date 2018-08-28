Search

You can get free fried chicken in Norwich this weekend

PUBLISHED: 14:27 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:35 21 December 2018

Owner Chen Xing inside Ji Chicken Shop in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Archant

Chicken fans are in cluck as a Norwich eatery is giving away free chicken this weekend but you’ll have to be quick.

Ji Chicken Shop, which opened its doors in London Street in November, is giving away 50 pieces of crispy chicken breast this Saturday, December 22.

The tasty giveaway is available from 12pm to 1pm and it can be accompanied by a range of seasonings such as chilli, seaweed and plum.

The eatery specialises in Chinese fried chicken and bubble tea and there are also branches in Chinatown and Camden in London and Cambridge.

The business is owned by Chen Xing who has worked in restaurants across Norfolk and recently sold King’s Garden Chinese takeaway in Brandon.

Owner Chen Xing outside Ji Chicken Shop in London Street Credit: Louisa BaldwinOwner Chen Xing outside Ji Chicken Shop in London Street Credit: Louisa Baldwin

The food on offer includes popcorn chicken, drumsticks and wings, with spice pots you can sprinkle over on the counter, and a range of noodle dishes and sweet potato fries.

Ji The Chicken Shop is open seven days a week from 10.30am to 8pm.

