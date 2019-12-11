7 free things to do in Norfolk in January

A second-hand fair is one of the free events taking place this January in Norfolk Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto © I-Wei Huang, All Rights Reserved

If you're looking to save money in January after splashing out over Christmas and New Year then you're in luck as there are free events taking place across Norfolk.

Dragon Hall, the National Centre for Writing, main hall Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Dragon Hall, the National Centre for Writing, main hall Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

1. What: Carcanet at 50 (Panels and Evening Event)

Where: Dragon Hall, National Centre for Writing, King Street, Norwich, NR1 1QE

When: January 25, 1.00pm to 9.30pm

Enjoy a great evening of poetry in the medieval surroundings of Norwich's Dragon Hall.

Carcanet Press, one of the UK's leading poetry publishers, will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with a day of panel discussions, followed by an evening poetry reading at 7.30pm from Carcanet poets, including as Sasha Dugdale, Julia Blackburn, Sophie Hannah and Miles Burrows.

The event is free to attend but tickets are required to reserve a space, and can be found at nationalcentreforwriting.org

The Blickling Estate PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY The Blickling Estate PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

2. What: Norfolk Nordic Walking Taster Session

Where: Blickling Estate, NR11 6NF

When: January 29, 11.15am to 12.15pm

In a month we normally associate with rashly bought gym memberships, try something a little different to stay healthy with this free taster session run by Norfolk Nordic Walking at the picturesque Blickling Estate - your bank balance will thank you.

Nordic walking, which is thought to burn up to 46pc more calories than normal walking, could well become your newest hobby after this event.

The Brickmakers Credit: Denise Bradley The Brickmakers Credit: Denise Bradley

Reserve your space at nationaltrust.org.uk

3. What: Addictive Mix!

Where: The Brickmakers, 496 Sprowston Road, Norwich NR3 4DY

When: January 3, 8.30pm to 11.30pm

Addictive Mix! are back at the Brickmakers pub and live music venue to kick off the New Year in style and cure those post-Christmas blues.

St George's Guildhall in King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY St George's Guildhall in King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

They are a five-piece band, hooking audiences with their unique twist on floor-filling classics from the 1980s to now.

4. What: 575th Anniversary of Britain's Oldest Working Theatre

Where: St George's Guildhall, King Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1HA

When: January 5, 10am to 10pm

January 5 1445 AD was the first recorded performance at St George's Guildhall - this makes it the oldest working theatre in Britain.

This celebratory day will commence in the morning with six local primary schools performing on the theatre stage.

After lunch, Shakespear's Guildhall Trust trustees will be conducting a public meeting with a progress report and an update on their plans, followed by a Q&A session with the SGT Research Group.

In the evening, there will be a special performance at 7pm with a special guest. The day time activities are all free and open to all and the evening performance tickets cost from £8 to £12 and you can purchase them at kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

5. What: Jumble Up!

Where: Norwich Arts Centre

When: January 11, 11am to 3pm

Fierce Babe Norwich and Norwich Arts Centre have teamed up to bring you Jumble Up! It is a good old fashioned jumble sale, where you can find second hand treasures - music, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and more.

Entry is free and for those who want a pitch, they cost £10 (tables not included) and you can enquire by emailing sara@fiercebabenorwich.com

6. What: Miss Dee's Drag Bingo

Where: Poringland Community Centre, Overtons Way, NR14 7WB

When January 31, 7pm to 10pm

Missing RuPaul's Drag Race UK already? Join Norfolk beauty queen Miss Dee Licious (Winner of Miss Charity Drag UK 2019) for an evening of Drag Bingo with prizes and a raffle up for grabs!

Miss Dee, who is on a mission to "inspire the world with her message of positive diversity, love, happiness and life", will be hosting the evening to raise funds for Norfolk LGBT+ Project.

Book your free space at eventbrite.com

7. What: Open Mic Night

Where: The Merchant's House, 7-9 Fye Bridge Street, Norwich NR3 1LJ

When: January 20, 7pm to 10pm

Enjoy an evening of poetry, writing, script and screenplay extracts, songs, sets, snaps, pieces, short films, jokes, magic tricks and more in the Norwich café/pub,

The evening is free and open to everyone, with student offers on selected ales, house wines and G&Ts.