Assembly Online free arts programme continues with Derek Jarman-inspired reading and Q&A

PUBLISHED: 19:17 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:17 04 June 2020

Derek Jarman's Prospect Cottage (C) Sarah Lowndes

Sarah Lowndes

Free arts programme from Assembly Online continues with Norfolk-based writer and curator’s reading and Q&A about famous filmmaker Derek Jarman’s garden under the shadow of a nuclear power station in Dungeness.

Lockdown Art Programme from the Assembly House Trust (C) AHTLockdown Art Programme from the Assembly House Trust (C) AHT

The Assembly House Trust’s free online arts programme continues on June 11 with a reading and Q&A from a Norwich-based writer and curator about filmmaker Derek Jarman.

Sarah Lowndes, a writer, curator and lecturer, will be reading a chapter from her book Contemporary Artists Working Outside the City: Creative Retreat for Assembly Online.

Vaster than Empires and More Slow: Derek Jarman and Prospect Cottage, Dungeness, Kent (1987-1994) will be accompanied by photographs from the author and Howard Sooley.

Following the reading, Dr Lowndes will be responding to questions from the viewers in a YouTube live chat. A link to the YouTube broadcast will be posted on the Assembly House Trust website at 7.15pm on June 11 - www.assemblyhousetrust.org.uk/assembly-online.

A research fellow at Norwich University of the Arts, Dr Lowndes also contributes to the public programme at The Sainsbury Centre and works with the education team at Time and Tide Museum in Great Yarmouth.

Since moving to East Anglia in 2015, she has delivered workshops, lectures, talks and chaired discussion events in a variety of settings for University of East Anglia, Norwich University of the Arts, Norfolk County Council Libraries, Kettle’s Yard, Cambridge and the National Trust, including leading WWI poetry workshops on Brancaster beach.

Under the auspices of Kunsthalle Cromer, she curated and produced Panoramic Sea Happening (2017), Esplanade: A Procession for Women (2018) and the writing and publication projects, Like the Sea I Think (2019) and Field Work (2020).

In April it was announced that UK charity Art Fund’s crowdfunding campaign to save Prospect Cottage from being sold to a private owner had been successful.

The Art Fund raised more than £3.5million to buy the Kent property from the Keith Collins Will Trust – the cottage will now be looked after by arts organisation Creative Folkstone, which will organise a public programme and conserve the building and its garden.

Jarman, who bought Prospect Cottage in 1986, moved to the house under the shadow of the Dungeness nuclear power station after being diagnosed as HIV positive and passed away from the illness in 1994.

The house was bequeathed to his close companion Keith Collins, who died in 2018.

Assembly Online is an online live streaming programme bringing free events to people at home during isolation. The programme has been made possible through the support of The Assembly House Trust.

