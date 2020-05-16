Video

7 Norfolk B&Bs that have appeared on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed

One of Channel 4's Four in a Bed winners is the SugarBeat Eating House in Swainsthorpe. Manager Stevie King, left, and head chef Dave Lovett. Picture: Steve Adams Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

Channel 4’s Four in a Bed sees B&B owners across the country stay at each other’s establishments and pay what they think their stay is worth, with the winner being named the best value for money. Since the show launched in 2010, these are some of the B&Bs in Norfolk that have appeared.

Jenny Harmer at Chimneys B&B in North Walsham Picture: Antony Kelly Jenny Harmer at Chimneys B&B in North Walsham Picture: Antony Kelly

1. Chimneys B&B, North Walsham

Owned by couple Jenny and Richard Harmer, Chimneys featured on the show in June 2012 and their bold B&B made an impression with every room named a royal palace, including Buckingham and Sandringham, and patriotic decor. A memorable moment came when Dutch couple Hans and Monkia called their use of a flag as a tablecloth disrespectful, leading to tensions over breakfast in the morning.

The Old Ram Inn in Tivetshall St Mary Picture: Sonya Duncan The Old Ram Inn in Tivetshall St Mary Picture: Sonya Duncan

2. The Old Ram Inn, Tivetshall St Mary

The 17th century inn appeared in January 2018 and it boasts 11 en-suite rooms. The B&B is one of three owned by Victoria MacDonald, who also runs The Cellar House in Eaton and The White Lodge in Attleborough, and she visited establishments in Kent, Mablethorpe and Taunton during the competition.

The SugarBeat Eating House in Swainsthorpe won in 2015. Picture: Steve Adams The SugarBeat Eating House in Swainsthorpe won in 2015. Picture: Steve Adams

3. SugarBeat Eating House, Swainsthorpe

Manager Stevie King and head chef Dave Lovett appeared on the show in 2015 and their B&B was crowned the winner. It was their hosting that particularly impressed their competitors, with one of their rival pairs putting 100 out of 10 on the feedback sheets. They put their win down to being “friendly and welcoming” and their breakfast was also a big hit.

Gez Chetal, the owner of the Thomas Paine Hotel in Thetford Picture: Simon Parker Gez Chetal, the owner of the Thomas Paine Hotel in Thetford Picture: Simon Parker

4. Thomas Paine Hotel, Thetford

The hotel, built from three 18th century cottages, featured on the show in October 2016 and is owned by Gez Chetal who arranged a Home Guard training exercise as the group activity. During the room tours, a saucy book in the bedside drawer was deemed inappropriate by another pair.

The Black Swan in Horsham St Faith Picture: Archant The Black Swan in Horsham St Faith Picture: Archant

5. The Black Swan Inn, Horsham St Faith

The Black Swan Inn featured in November 2017, with the manager James Hall and owner’s son Adam Neale taking part. The B&B features luxury rooms and an on-site restaurant and pub.

Picaroons B&B owners Ian Abernethy and Christine Hendry, who won Four in a Bed Picture: Karen Bethell Picaroons B&B owners Ian Abernethy and Christine Hendry, who won Four in a Bed Picture: Karen Bethell

6. Picaroons B&B, Sheringham

Couple Ian Abernethy and Christine Hendry won in October 2019 and put their success down to being good hosts and not making snide remarks about their competitors. Their activity was a trip on the North Norfolk Railway, which they believed helped them clinch the victory.

7. Grove Barn Bed and Breakfast, Denton

Another Norfolk B&B that competed against Picaroons, Grove Barn is located near the Waveney Valley and boasts three en-suite rooms. Owners Steph and Alan Flight chose to take their guests on a trip to the Suffolk and Norfolk Aviation Centre in Flixton.