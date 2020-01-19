Video

Which Norwich City legend appeared on stage during Theatre Royal panto?

Former Norwich City footballer Grant Holt surprised the audience at Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: Norwich Theatre Royal Archant

Former Norwich City star surprises audience with guest appearance in Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime.

He's more used to hearing the phrase 'he's behind you' when referring to close marking by his rivals, but last night a Norwich City legend joined the cast of the Theatre Royal pantomime. Hot shot striker Grant Holt surprised the crowd at Thursday night's performance of Cinderella with a cameo role as a postman.

Holt, who was a fans favourite scoring more than 75 goals for the club, many of them in the Premier League, was on the stage for around two minutes in a hilarious exchange with the Fairy Godmother and Buttons.

It comes as the theatre launched it's new partnership with the football club, with other guest appearance expected over the next few weeks.

Tweeting afterwards the now retired striker, who has also tried his hand at wrestling since quitting the game, said: "I'm not just a striker who delivers...What a pleasure to star as 'The Postman' in the Cinderella panto

@TheatreRNorwich tonight!

"Thank you for having me was a pleasure to meet all the cast and the performance was awesome. #panto #norwich #actor."

The show runs until January 19 2020.