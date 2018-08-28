Search

Advanced search

Former footballer Robbie Savage coming to Carrow Road

PUBLISHED: 17:24 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 03 January 2019

Robbie Savage Credit: Norwich City Football Club

Robbie Savage Credit: Norwich City Football Club

Archant

Welsh footballer turned pundit Robbie Savage is coming to the home of Norwich City to share stories from his career.

Ex footballer Robbie Savage during day four of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. Photo: PA Archive/PA ImagesEx footballer Robbie Savage during day four of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

Delia’s Canary Catering is hosting An Evening with Robbie Savage on Friday, March 1 and the event will be hosted by presenter Jake Humphrey who lives in the city.

Robbie came through the ranks of Manchester United before joining Crewe Alexandra and became a regular starter for Leicester in the late 1990s and early 2000s and went on to play for Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers.

He finished his career as captain of Derby County and he also has 39 caps for the Welsh international team.

Since retiring, he has presented BBC Radio 5 Live’s popular 606 phone-in, is part of the BT Sport team, fronting his own Saturday Morning Savage show, and finished sixth in Strictly Come Dancing with partner Ola Jordan.

Ben Kensell, chief operating officer at Carrow Road, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming former Welsh international Robbie Savage back to Carrow Road for the latest of our prestigious ‘Evening With’ events.

READ MORE: Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

“Robbie had a long and successful playing career at the top level and has gone on to become a popular media pundit.

“He played in one of our most memorable games in recent years, the 3-2 win over Derby County in which Simeon Jackson scored a famous last-gasp winner for the Canaries.

“I’m sure our host for the evening Jake Humphrey will be keen to remind him about that one on the night!

“It should be another great evening, with some quality football chat and the usual superb food.

“It will be a popular event so people are advised to book now to avoid disappointment.”

READ MORE: 10 stunning gardens to visit in Norfolk in 2019

Tickets to the event cost £55 for standard tickets, £44 for season ticket holders and £79 for VIP including pre-dinner drinks with Robbie, three-course meal with wine and a photo opportunity.

To purchase tickets call 01603 218724, visit the Norwich City website or email events@canaries.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Most Read

Bid to open waffle house in Axminster town centre is REFUSED due to noise and smell concerns

Belgian waffles. Picture: Getty Images

Axminster car fire

Axminster fire engine. Picture: Fire Service

Aircraft crash lands in field on outskirts of Honiton due to ‘mechanical failure’

Stock image of a Cessna 195. Picture: Wikimedia.

Owners of listed Seaton care home in last-chance saloon to sell - or it could be turned into flats within three years

Manor House in Seaton. Picture: Google Maps

Seaton man denies starting flats fire

Fire engines at the scene in Harbour Road, Seaton. Picture: Chris Carson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Single mum caught almost four times drink-drive limit on A47 on Boxing Day escapes jail

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Town’s highest rated café closes down

No Place Like Home, in High Street, Lowestoft, has closed down. Photo: James Carr.

Artist falls ‘foal’ of police as War Horse sculpture is removed

Damian O'Connor's War Horse sculpture which had been placed at a number of Norfolk roundabouts. Picture: Damian O'Connor

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists