Jess Glynne announced as second Forest Live 2019 act at Thetford Forest

PUBLISHED: 10:36 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:56 03 December 2018

Jess Glynne has been announced as the second act at Forest Live 2019 at Thetford Forest. Picture: Nadine Ijewere

Archant

Pop sensation Jess Glynne will be coming to Norfolk as part of Forest Live 2019.

Paul Weller was announced as first act for Forest Live 2019 Credit: Nicole NodlandPaul Weller was announced as first act for Forest Live 2019 Credit: Nicole Nodland

She will perform at Thetford Forest on Saturday, June 22, with support artists yet to be announced, as part of the Forest Live series of concerts.

The singer/songwriter burst onto the UK music scene in 2014 with a guest spot on Clean Bandit’s hit ‘Rather Be’.

The following year she released her debut album ‘I Cry When I Laugh’ which has stayed in the charts for 170 weeks with sales reaching triple platinum.

More success followed with a succession of hit singles including ‘Right Here’, ‘Real Love’, ‘Hold My Hand’ and ‘Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself’.

Her second studio album debuted earlier this year and reached number one in the charts in the UK.

Two more number one singles, ‘All I Am’ and ‘I’ll Be There’, followed, with her seventh top spot giving her the record for most number one singles by a British female solo artist.

Jess Glynne said: “I do hope you can join me in the summer as part of Forest Live. I am really looking forward to performing in these unique woodland locations around the country.”

She is the second act to be confirmed for next summer’s musical extravaganza, after Paul Weller was confirmed as the Friday night headliner in November.

The acts for the final two dates, Thursday, June 20 and Sunday, June 23, have yet to be announced.

Forest Live is held every year across the country in Forestry Commission forests including Thetford Forest, Sherwood Pines Forest in Nottinghamshire, and Dalby Forest, North Yorkshire.

Money raised from ticket sales helps to look after the forests’ sustainability, with profits reinvested into the Forestry Commission’s work with wildlife conservation and making improvements for visitors to the forests.

Tickets for Jess Glynne’s concert will be £44.50 plus a £4.95 booking fee, and will go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 7.

Tickets can be purchased via the Forestry Commission box office telephone on 03000 680400 or they can be bought online by visiting www.forestryengland.uk/music.

