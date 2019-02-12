Everything you need to know about Forest Live at High Lodge

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:10 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 07 March 2019

High Lode in Thetford Forest was bouncing for Forest Live 2018 Picture: Lee Blanchflower

High Lode in Thetford Forest was bouncing for Forest Live 2018 Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Archant

Jess Glynne, Stereophonics, Paul Weller and Foals will all be gracing the Thetford Forest stage as part of Forest Live this year.

Jess Glynne was announced as the second act at Forest Live 2019 at Thetford Forest. Picture: Nadine IjewereJess Glynne was announced as the second act at Forest Live 2019 at Thetford Forest. Picture: Nadine Ijewere

Tickets for Jess Glynne and Stereoponics are already sold out, so here is everything you need to know about the gigs in Thetford Forest.

Concerts

Tickets are still available for Foals on Thursday, June 20 and Paul Weller on Friday, June 21.

Tickets for both Jess Glynne and Stereophonics on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 are sold tickets.

Stereophonics will perform at Forest Live 2019. Picture: SuppliedStereophonics will perform at Forest Live 2019. Picture: Supplied

How to get there

If driving from Norwich or London, take the A11 towards Thetford before taking the B1107 towards Brandon.

Car parking is provided on site for visitors, or you can book camping at Little Lodge Farm with Forest Lodge Holidays with transport to your gig of choice available on request.

If you are taking the train, the nearest station is Brandon, but you will need a taxi or a lift to High Lodge or it is an hour’s walk.

Paul Weller was announced as the first act for Forest Live 2019 Picture: Nicole NodlandPaul Weller was announced as the first act for Forest Live 2019 Picture: Nicole Nodland

Trains to Thetford stop more regularly and can offer more flexibility, but the station is further away and is around a two hour walk away or 15 minutes in a taxi.

National Express also run regular buses to Thetford Bus Station in the centre of the town from London Victoria and Norwich

On the night

The car parks open at 5pm, with the arena opening an hour later at 6pm. The live music begins at around 7.30pm, finishing at around 10.30pm with updates on running times posted on the Forestry Commission website two weeks before the concert.

If you arrive before 5pm, a site entrance fee to High Lodge with car parking costing up to £12.50 for a full day. Parking after 5pm is free.

Phone signal at High Lodge is notoriously unreliable, so book taxis beforehand if you don’t want to end up stuck and unable to contact anyone.

There is no seating but rugs and picnic chairs are welcome provided you do not stand at the front of the arena which is a designated standing area.

Food and Drink

There will be a fully licensed bar for those looking to enjoy a cold beer or a glass of wine with their music.

Hot food trucks will also be available but make sure to bring cash as no card payments will be accepted. The nearest cash point is in Brandon or Thetford.

Picnics are welcome but concert-goers are not able to take in umbrellas, tables, glass, cans, metal or breakable crockery, and can bring in no more than two litres of soft or alcoholic drink per person.

Weather

All the gigs will go ahead regardless of the weather and with umbrellas banned, make sure to bring a coat and suitable footwear to make sure you don’t get bogged down.

Access

For those with special accessibility needs, a viewing platform will be available but cannot be reserved or guaranteed.

The disabled car park is around 100 metres from the arena but is not limited to badge holders but priority will be given to them.

Disabled toilets will be available in the toilet block and inside the arena. Assistance dogs are also permitted.

• More information is available at the Forestry Commission website at www.forestryengland.uk/thetford-forest-live-music.

Topic Tags:

