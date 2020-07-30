Video

Five Norfolk food festivals running throughout the summer

The Holkham Estate in Norfolk is one of the places holding a food festival this summer. Picture: Holkham Estate Archant

It has been a difficult time for food and drink vendors in recent months, but luckily there are some brilliant festivals running in Norfolk all summer long where they can trade.

Wok Box has been at previous Eating Street Markets in Norfolk. Picture: James Randle. Wok Box has been at previous Eating Street Markets in Norfolk. Picture: James Randle.

1. Eating Street - Open Air Street Food Market

Where: Norfolk Showground, NR5 0TT

Opening Times: 11am to 9.30pm

Cost: Free entry and free parking

As well as enjoying a variety of street food vendors and bars, plus DJs and acoustic artists, this festival runs alongside an outdoor cinema too. If you book yourself in soon you can still enjoy the first weekend, which is drive-in only, running from Thursday July 30 to Sunday August 2. Weekend two runs from Thursday August 13 to Sunday August 16 and is part of the Norwich Outdoor Film and Food Festival. Buy tickets for the films at popuppictures.musthavetickets.co.uk

Visitors enjoy a beer at the new Feast in the Park event at the Holkham Estate Picture: Holkham Estate Visitors enjoy a beer at the new Feast in the Park event at the Holkham Estate Picture: Holkham Estate

2. Feast in the Park

Where: Holkham Estate, NR23 1AB

Opening Times: 12pm to 8pm (Friday and Saturday, last entry at 7pm), 12pm to 4pm (Sunday)

Cost: Free Entry and no need to book, however there is a £4 car parking charge that is payable by card on arrival

The Holkham Estate is making the most of its giant grounds this summer with the introduction of Feast in the Park. An array of local street food stalls and music can be enjoyed while overlooking the lake. Award-winning brewer Adnams has a bar there and dogs on leads are welcome too - what more could you want?

The ClearlyNorfolk Travelling Fayre is bring a street food festival to Wymondham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto The ClearlyNorfolk Travelling Fayre is bring a street food festival to Wymondham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. ClearlyNorfolk Travelling Fayre

Where: Wymondham Football Club, NR18 0QB

Opening Times: 11am to 5pm

Cost: £2 adults, children go free

ClearCompany return on Sunday August 2 at Wymondham Football Club, following the success of pop-ups across Norfolk this summer. ClearlyNorfolk is a collective of traders working together to provide a line-up of quality street food as well as musicians and various other stalls. The club bar will also be open with plenty of space to social distance. The ClearlyNorfolk Travelling Fayre will also be at Diss Town Football Club on August 9, also running 11am to 5pm.

The Pigs at Edgefield is hosting a street food market. Picture: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.uk The Pigs at Edgefield is hosting a street food market. Picture: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.uk

4. Street Food Market at The Pigs

Where: The Pigs, Edgefield, NR24 2RL

Opening Times: 12pm to 7pm

Cost: £5 (pre-booked parking slot) or £3 on the door

Each Saturday throughout August a variety of street food vendors will pair up with a vinyl DJ from The Cromer Soul Club to provide a fun-filled day out. The food festival will take place in a six-acre field to ensure all social distancing guidelines are met. If you are hoping to join in with the fun you will need to pre-book a parking slot to secure your space. This is also a dog-friendly event.

Friends Jakob Todd, Ryan Browning, Sacha Todd, Jake Crisp and Sean Crisford enjoy a drink at the new riverside beer garden at The Waterfront in Norwich Picture: Louisa Baldwin Friends Jakob Todd, Ryan Browning, Sacha Todd, Jake Crisp and Sean Crisford enjoy a drink at the new riverside beer garden at The Waterfront in Norwich Picture: Louisa Baldwin

5. The Waterfront Beer Garden

Where: The Waterfront Pub, NR1 1QH

Opening Times: 3.30pm to 10.45pm (Thursday to Saturday), 12pm to 9.15pm (Sunday)

Cost: Pre-book online at ueaticketbookings.co.uk/waterfront-beer-garden, two-hour slots available

The Waterfront is finally able to welcome back customers through transforming its outside area into a beer garden. While the music venue is closed, they have introduced street food vendors from Thursday through to Sunday, in collaboration with ClearCompany, and the normal drinks menu will also be available.

• If you are looking to eat out post-lockdown, have a look at our Eat Norfolk Map which shows some of the brilliant Norfolk restaurants that have reopened and whether they are taking part in the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.