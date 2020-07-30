Five Norfolk food festivals running throughout the summer
PUBLISHED: 16:28 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 30 July 2020
It has been a difficult time for food and drink vendors in recent months, but luckily there are some brilliant festivals running in Norfolk all summer long where they can trade.
1. Eating Street - Open Air Street Food Market
Where: Norfolk Showground, NR5 0TT
Opening Times: 11am to 9.30pm
Cost: Free entry and free parking
As well as enjoying a variety of street food vendors and bars, plus DJs and acoustic artists, this festival runs alongside an outdoor cinema too. If you book yourself in soon you can still enjoy the first weekend, which is drive-in only, running from Thursday July 30 to Sunday August 2. Weekend two runs from Thursday August 13 to Sunday August 16 and is part of the Norwich Outdoor Film and Food Festival. Buy tickets for the films at popuppictures.musthavetickets.co.uk
2. Feast in the Park
Where: Holkham Estate, NR23 1AB
Opening Times: 12pm to 8pm (Friday and Saturday, last entry at 7pm), 12pm to 4pm (Sunday)
Cost: Free Entry and no need to book, however there is a £4 car parking charge that is payable by card on arrival
The Holkham Estate is making the most of its giant grounds this summer with the introduction of Feast in the Park. An array of local street food stalls and music can be enjoyed while overlooking the lake. Award-winning brewer Adnams has a bar there and dogs on leads are welcome too - what more could you want?
3. ClearlyNorfolk Travelling Fayre
Where: Wymondham Football Club, NR18 0QB
Opening Times: 11am to 5pm
Cost: £2 adults, children go free
ClearCompany return on Sunday August 2 at Wymondham Football Club, following the success of pop-ups across Norfolk this summer. ClearlyNorfolk is a collective of traders working together to provide a line-up of quality street food as well as musicians and various other stalls. The club bar will also be open with plenty of space to social distance. The ClearlyNorfolk Travelling Fayre will also be at Diss Town Football Club on August 9, also running 11am to 5pm.
4. Street Food Market at The Pigs
Where: The Pigs, Edgefield, NR24 2RL
Opening Times: 12pm to 7pm
Cost: £5 (pre-booked parking slot) or £3 on the door
Each Saturday throughout August a variety of street food vendors will pair up with a vinyl DJ from The Cromer Soul Club to provide a fun-filled day out. The food festival will take place in a six-acre field to ensure all social distancing guidelines are met. If you are hoping to join in with the fun you will need to pre-book a parking slot to secure your space. This is also a dog-friendly event.
5. The Waterfront Beer Garden
Where: The Waterfront Pub, NR1 1QH
Opening Times: 3.30pm to 10.45pm (Thursday to Saturday), 12pm to 9.15pm (Sunday)
Cost: Pre-book online at ueaticketbookings.co.uk/waterfront-beer-garden, two-hour slots available
The Waterfront is finally able to welcome back customers through transforming its outside area into a beer garden. While the music venue is closed, they have introduced street food vendors from Thursday through to Sunday, in collaboration with ClearCompany, and the normal drinks menu will also be available.
• If you are looking to eat out post-lockdown, have a look at our Eat Norfolk Map which shows some of the brilliant Norfolk restaurants that have reopened and whether they are taking part in the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.
