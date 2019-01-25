Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Move over rock ‘n’ roll - it’s folk ‘n’ roots at Norfolk coastal theatre

25 January, 2019 - 14:58
The trio Banter, who will be performing at Sheringham Little Theatre's ‘Folk and Roots Music’ showcase in March, 2019. Picture: COURTESY DECKCHAIR PRODUCTIONS

The trio Banter, who will be performing at Sheringham Little Theatre's ‘Folk and Roots Music’ showcase in March, 2019. Picture: COURTESY DECKCHAIR PRODUCTIONS

Archant

Folk and roots favourites are making a return to the north Norfolk coast, as Sheringham Little Theatre prepares to host its second annual ‘showcase’ music event, as part of Cromer’s Folk on the pier festival.

Gerry Colvin, who will be performing at Sheringham Little Theatre's ‘Folk and Roots Music’ showcase in March, 2019. Picture: COURTESY DECKCHAIR PRODUCTIONSGerry Colvin, who will be performing at Sheringham Little Theatre's ‘Folk and Roots Music’ showcase in March, 2019. Picture: COURTESY DECKCHAIR PRODUCTIONS

The showcase will take place on Sunday, March 10, the weekend of the festival, and include an afternoon open mic session where singers, other performers will vie for the favour of judges and an invite to play at Cromer Pier. Entry is free, but all slots for entry into the open mic contest have already been taken.

Among the judges will be Nina Zella, from the trio Banter, who will perform in the evening, from 7pm, tickets are £10.

And on Saturday, March 30, Gerry Colvin, one of the most popular singer/songwriters who have performed at Folk on the Pier of the past 20 years, will play at the Little Theatre, with special guest Anto Morra.

Doors open at 7pm, tickets are £10.

Most Read

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant

Fly-tipping a ‘waste of money’ as suitcases and window frames dumped in Morrisons car park

Suitcases, window frames and boxes of cardboard were dumped in Morrisons car park in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

‘I’ve been using prostitutes for 40 years’ - Businessman opens up about escort addiction

The man said he had used escort sites for years. Photo: Getty

“The road is a nightmare” - safety fears after woman seriously injured in crash with minibus

The spot on Earlham Road where a woman and 12-year-old girl were hit by a minibus. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Behind closed doors: What police and charity say about Norfolk’s sex industry

Picture posed by model of on-street sex work. Photo: Archant

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintenance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sky political programme films in ‘forgotten’ Norfolk town

Sophy Ridge has been filming for her Sky news show Ridge on Sunday in Watton. PHOTO: Sky News

‘I’ve been using prostitutes for 40 years’ - Businessman opens up about escort addiction

The man said he had used escort sites for years. Photo: Getty

TEAM NEWS: Buendia fit but hammer blow for City duo

Emi Buendia suffered a dead leg against Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“The road is a nightmare” - safety fears after woman seriously injured in crash with minibus

The spot on Earlham Road where a woman and 12-year-old girl were hit by a minibus. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Why are we still bothering to go out on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine's Day dinner - worth the money or a waste of time? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists