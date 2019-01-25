Video

Move over rock ‘n’ roll - it’s folk ‘n’ roots at Norfolk coastal theatre

Folk and roots favourites are making a return to the north Norfolk coast, as Sheringham Little Theatre prepares to host its second annual ‘showcase’ music event, as part of Cromer’s Folk on the pier festival.

The showcase will take place on Sunday, March 10, the weekend of the festival, and include an afternoon open mic session where singers, other performers will vie for the favour of judges and an invite to play at Cromer Pier. Entry is free, but all slots for entry into the open mic contest have already been taken.

Among the judges will be Nina Zella, from the trio Banter, who will perform in the evening, from 7pm, tickets are £10.

And on Saturday, March 30, Gerry Colvin, one of the most popular singer/songwriters who have performed at Folk on the Pier of the past 20 years, will play at the Little Theatre, with special guest Anto Morra.

Doors open at 7pm, tickets are £10.