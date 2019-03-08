Search

Advanced search

Thetford Forest Live review: Foals create a wonderful wall of noise in the woods

PUBLISHED: 07:58 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:31 21 June 2019

Foals at Thetford Forest for Forest Live 2019 Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

Foals at Thetford Forest for Forest Live 2019 Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

Archant

There cannot have been many noisier gigs at High Lodge during it's 15 or so years as a gig venue, as Foals brought their brilliant indie rock/dance crossover to Norfolk.

Yak at Thetford Forest for Forest Live Credit: Steve Hunt stevehuntphoto.orgYak at Thetford Forest for Forest Live Credit: Steve Hunt stevehuntphoto.org

In the past decade the band have developed a reputation as one of the best live acts around, thanks to their ability to take a riff or melody and build it into a pulsating groove to get the body moving.

They head to the forest on the back of their most recent, and fifth, album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1, many tracks from which get a play tonight. My favourites are singles Exits and In Degrees, which very much tick the Foals box of creating a wonderful wall of noise to lose yourself in.

You may also want to watch:

And therein lies the key ingredient to the success of Foals live, their ability to take songs to an epic level so that often they sound almost nothing like they do on record - but in a very good way.

Support act Kiev at Thetford Forest for Forest Live 2019 Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.orgSupport act Kiev at Thetford Forest for Forest Live 2019 Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

This happens in Mountain At My Gates, played early to really get the 5,000-plus crowd going, while other highlights include a raucous My Number and set closer Two Steps, Twice, a nine-minute epic in which almost every member of the crowd appears to be bouncing or grooving along.

As a long-term fan, there are a few great songs missing, but that's always the case once a band starts to build up a back catalogue.

It's still a superb 100-minute set and the band are on great form, in good voice and at the top of their game. They've not quite hit the heights commercially some may have expected when they initially came onto the scene, but on their live showings at least that's not because of a lack of quality.

* Good support bands always add to a gig and in opener Kiev and then Yak the evening definitely delivers. US band Kiev bring chilled out summer vibes to High Lodge, an excellent third on the bill in the fading sun. Meanwhile trio Yak are already building a good reputation on the indie scene with their fuzzy rock and they draw people in early delivering a surprisingly intense set considering the surroundings.

Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

I protected the Queen at Sandringham but I couldn’t stop scammers targeting my dad

Simon Herrema (back row, second left) with elite firearms officers Picture supplied by Keepel

Dog walker saved by schnauzer after man pulled knife on her

Elizabeth Devery with Wellington, the standard schnauzer dog who saved her by scaring away a man who threatened her with a hunting knife when she got back to her car after walking her client's dogs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

I protected the Queen at Sandringham but I couldn’t stop scammers targeting my dad

Simon Herrema (back row, second left) with elite firearms officers Picture supplied by Keepel

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

Running column: Sub 20-minute 5K took a lot out of Mark Armstrong - is he ready to go again?

Mark Armstrong out on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Dog walker saved by schnauzer after man pulled knife on her

Elizabeth Devery with Wellington, the standard schnauzer dog who saved her by scaring away a man who threatened her with a hunting knife when she got back to her car after walking her client's dogs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists