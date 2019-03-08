Gallery

All the pictures as Foals perform at Forest Live 2019

Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org Archant

Thousands of Foals fans headed to Thetford Forest on Thursday night as the popular summer concert series returned.

Foals at Thetford Forest for Forest Live 2019 Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org Foals at Thetford Forest for Forest Live 2019 Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

Forestry England hosts chart-topping acts in woodlands around the UK every summer and this year's line-up at the High Lodge in Thetford Forest also features Paul Weller, Jess Glynne and Stereophonics.

Foals kicked off the jam-packed weekend of music in style and wowed fans with their back catalogue of hits set to a light show as the sun went down.

Foals are a rock band from Oxford and over the last 10 years have built a reputation as one of the best live bands around.

They came to the forest following the release of their fifth album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1 and played tracks including Exits and In Degrees and fan favourites Mountain At My Gates and My Number.

Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

The four-piece, which stars Yannis Philippakis, Jack Bevan, Jimmy Smith and Edwin Congreave, were joined by support acts Kiev and Yak.

Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org