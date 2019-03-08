Search

All the pictures as Foals perform at Forest Live 2019

PUBLISHED: 09:06 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:06 21 June 2019

Crowd shots at Foals for Forest Live 2019 in Thetford Forest Credit: Steve Hunt - stevehuntphoto.org

Archant

Thousands of Foals fans headed to Thetford Forest on Thursday night as the popular summer concert series returned.

Forestry England hosts chart-topping acts in woodlands around the UK every summer and this year's line-up at the High Lodge in Thetford Forest also features Paul Weller, Jess Glynne and Stereophonics.

Foals kicked off the jam-packed weekend of music in style and wowed fans with their back catalogue of hits set to a light show as the sun went down.

Foals are a rock band from Oxford and over the last 10 years have built a reputation as one of the best live bands around.

READ MORE: Thetford Forest Live review: Foals create a wonderful wall of noise in the woods

They came to the forest following the release of their fifth album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1 and played tracks including Exits and In Degrees and fan favourites Mountain At My Gates and My Number.

The four-piece, which stars Yannis Philippakis, Jack Bevan, Jimmy Smith and Edwin Congreave, were joined by support acts Kiev and Yak.

You may also want to watch:

