Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield Archant

If you’re looking to decorate your home or buy presents on budget then you’re in luck, as Flying Tiger are reducing all their stock to £2 or less for a limited time.

From a pop-up goal to a beer pong set, from Thursday January 17 to Sunday January 20, all 96 stores across the UK will run the promotion.

That means that anyone visiting the Castle Mall or intu Chapelfield branches in the city will be able to bag a bargain.

The discount is part of the Dream Days promotion which is running for the first time in the UK this year after its success in Denmark where the company was launched.

A spokesman for the intu Chapelfield store said: “It is happening nationwide and everything in store will go down to £2 or less.

“It is something they do in Denmark and now we are trialling it as well and are expecting it to be popular.”