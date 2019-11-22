Local alt rock band Floral Image talk all things music on Enjoy Music More podcast

The second episode of the brand new Enjoy Music More podcast, which aims to showcase some of the fantastic bands and solo musicians from across Norfolk and East Anglia, is out now.

This episode see's Danielle Booden interview Norwich alternative rock band Floral Image whose music crosses many genres including psychedelia, shoegaze, jazz and surf rock.

Having had recent radio plays, including one on Huw Stephen's BBC Music Introducing show on Radio 1, the band chat about their music, how they formed, their upcoming shows and more.

The podcast also includes a full-length play of their latest single Zosonder, the track aired by Huw Stephens on BBC Radio 1, and another of their singles, Subpoena.

