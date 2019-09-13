WATCH: Five minutes with Young States for Enjoy Music More

Norwich rock band Young States. Picture: Jon Luton Copyright: Jon Luton

Five minutes with Young States for Enjoy Music More.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Band Profile

Name: Young States

Date Formed: 2015

Members/Instruments: Georgia Leeder (Vocals/Bass)

Libby Irons (Guitar/Vocals)

Ben Brennan (Drums)

Achievements: New single Stand Alone was premiered on the BBC Radio One Rock Show and they have supported Dream State, New Years Day, Trash Boat and more.

Upcoming gigs: 23rd September at The Black Heart in Camden and 28th September in store at HMV Chapelfield in Norwich.

Upcoming releases: Brand new single Stand Alone was just released on September 11

Social links:

- Facebook

- Twitter

- Instagram

- Young States' brand new single Stand Alone, which was released on September 11, is now available to stream on all digital platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music and to buy from here

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter