WATCH: Five minutes with The Magic Es for Enjoy Music More

24 January, 2020 - 16:30
The Magic Es. Picture: Marvellous Gig Photography

The Magic Es. Picture: Marvellous Gig Photography

Marvellous Gig Photography

Five minutes with The Magic Es for Enjoy Music More.

Band Profile

Band Name: The Magic Es

Date formed: 2015

Members/Instruments:

Pete Thompson - vocals/guitar

Stuart Catchpole - drums/bvox

Jasper Stainthorpe - bass

Achievements: We have had a headline UK tour, a UK tour supporting The Parlotones, endorsements from Rotosound, Cambridge Drums & NUX and crowdfunding which reached over £2,500 in only 5 weeks to get our album pressed on vinyl.

Upcoming Gigs:

Thu, FEB 6

Northern Guitars Cafe Bar

Leeds, United Kingdom

Fri, FEB 7

The Salty Dog

Northwich, United Kingdom

Sat, FEB 8

The Portland Arms

Cambridge, United Kingdom

Sun, MAR 8

The Reindeer Norwich

Norwich, United Kingdom

Fri, APR 24

Dukes Head Somerleyton

Somerleyton, United Kingdom

Thu, MAY 7

West Street Live

Sheffield, United Kingdom

Fri, MAY 8

Northern Quarter, Huddersfield

Huddersfield, United Kingdom

Sat, JUL 18

Buckfest, St. Neots

United Kingdom

Fri, JUL 31

't Oude Pothuys

Utrecht, Netherlands

Upcoming releases: We have a new single coming out on April 10.

Anything else you want to shout about: We're releasing a track called Hope on April 10, 2020, and we will be donating all the proceedings to ECHO - The Evelina Children's Heart Organisation who support children and young people (and their families) with heart conditions.

This is a charity very close to Pete's heart since his daughter was born with congenital heart disease and the charity has been a massive support to the family.

Social Links:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Website

For more local music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News

