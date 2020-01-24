WATCH: Five minutes with The Magic Es for Enjoy Music More
Marvellous Gig Photography
Band Profile
Band Name: The Magic Es
Date formed: 2015
Members/Instruments:
Pete Thompson - vocals/guitar
Stuart Catchpole - drums/bvox
Jasper Stainthorpe - bass
Achievements: We have had a headline UK tour, a UK tour supporting The Parlotones, endorsements from Rotosound, Cambridge Drums & NUX and crowdfunding which reached over £2,500 in only 5 weeks to get our album pressed on vinyl.
Upcoming Gigs:
Thu, FEB 6
Northern Guitars Cafe Bar
Leeds, United Kingdom
Fri, FEB 7
The Salty Dog
Northwich, United Kingdom
Sat, FEB 8
The Portland Arms
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Sun, MAR 8
The Reindeer Norwich
Norwich, United Kingdom
Fri, APR 24
Dukes Head Somerleyton
Somerleyton, United Kingdom
Thu, MAY 7
West Street Live
Sheffield, United Kingdom
Fri, MAY 8
Northern Quarter, Huddersfield
Huddersfield, United Kingdom
Sat, JUL 18
Buckfest, St. Neots
United Kingdom
Fri, JUL 31
't Oude Pothuys
Utrecht, Netherlands
Upcoming releases: We have a new single coming out on April 10.
Anything else you want to shout about: We're releasing a track called Hope on April 10, 2020, and we will be donating all the proceedings to ECHO - The Evelina Children's Heart Organisation who support children and young people (and their families) with heart conditions.
This is a charity very close to Pete's heart since his daughter was born with congenital heart disease and the charity has been a massive support to the family.
Social Links:
