Video

WATCH: Five minutes with Matt Watson for Enjoy Music More

Norwich singer-songwriter Matt Watson. Picture: Alexandra Bone Photography Alexandra Bone Photography

Five minutes with Matt Watson for Enjoy Music More.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Artist Profile

Name: Matt Watson

Date Formed: 2014 as a solo artist.

Members/Instruments: For the most part it's just me but I do have guest musicians on my recordings from time to time. These have included local and national musicians like Erica Nockalls from The Proclaimers/The Wonder Stuff on violin and strings.

Achievements: I've released two critically acclaimed crowd funded albums and had tracks played on BBC Radio 6 by Steve Lamacq and Tom Robinson. I've opened for The Undertones, Billy Bragg and Julian Cope, among others, and I've toured the UK with The Wonder Stuff frontman Miles Hunt in Autumn 2018. My favourite has to be when I walked the entire East Anglian coast (Felixstowe to Hunstanton) doing gigs along the way for charity!

Upcoming Gigs: The Lowry in Manchester and Kings Place in London with comedian Robin Ince as part of his Nine Lessons shows in November and December.

Upcoming releases: I'll be releasing a single called The Weight Of The Water in the late Autumn.

Anything else you want to shout about: I'm currently doing a music degree. Please check out my You Tube Channel as I'm now making a lot of video content including advice for DIY Musicians and sharing my experiences as an independent artist along with music video's and live performances.

Social Links:

- Facebook

- Twitter

- Instagram

- YouTube

- Website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter