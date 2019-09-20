WATCH: Five minutes with Hydra Lerna for Enjoy Music More

Norwich-based electro/pop singer-songwriter Hydra Lerna. Picture: Elliott Franklin Elliott Franklin

Five minutes with Hydra Lerna for Enjoy Music More.

Band Profile

Name: Hydra Lerna

Date formed: February 2017

Members/Instruments: Hydra Lerna (singer/songwriter and Electro/Pop Music producer but also a harpist)

Achievements: Supported JP Cooper and Billy Lockett, played for Huw Stephens at Radio 1 Academy and released debut EP with Norwich Arts Centre EP launch

Upcoming Gigs: 26th September at The Birdcage in Norwich, 27th September at The Blue Moon in Cambridge, 8th October Fresh Blood Festival and 20th October at Wild Paths Festival in Norwich

Upcoming releases: Watch this space...

Anything else: My latest single In The Dark is out now!

- For tickets to see Hydra Lerna perform on October 20 at The Birdcage for Wild Paths Festival (and for all other festival information), visit the Wild Paths Festival website

