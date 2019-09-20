WATCH: Five minutes with Hydra Lerna for Enjoy Music More
Elliott Franklin
Five minutes with Hydra Lerna for Enjoy Music More.
Band Profile
Name: Hydra Lerna
Date formed: February 2017
Members/Instruments: Hydra Lerna (singer/songwriter and Electro/Pop Music producer but also a harpist)
Achievements: Supported JP Cooper and Billy Lockett, played for Huw Stephens at Radio 1 Academy and released debut EP with Norwich Arts Centre EP launch
Upcoming Gigs: 26th September at The Birdcage in Norwich, 27th September at The Blue Moon in Cambridge, 8th October Fresh Blood Festival and 20th October at Wild Paths Festival in Norwich
Upcoming releases: Watch this space...
Anything else: My latest single In The Dark is out now!
