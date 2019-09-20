Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

WATCH: Five minutes with Hydra Lerna for Enjoy Music More

20 September, 2019 - 16:50
Norwich-based electro/pop singer-songwriter Hydra Lerna. Picture: Elliott Franklin

Norwich-based electro/pop singer-songwriter Hydra Lerna. Picture: Elliott Franklin

Elliott Franklin

Five minutes with Hydra Lerna for Enjoy Music More.

Band Profile

Name: Hydra Lerna

Date formed: February 2017

Members/Instruments: Hydra Lerna (singer/songwriter and Electro/Pop Music producer but also a harpist)

Achievements: Supported JP Cooper and Billy Lockett, played for Huw Stephens at Radio 1 Academy and released debut EP with Norwich Arts Centre EP launch

Upcoming Gigs: 26th September at The Birdcage in Norwich, 27th September at The Blue Moon in Cambridge, 8th October Fresh Blood Festival and 20th October at Wild Paths Festival in Norwich

Upcoming releases: Watch this space...

Anything else: My latest single In The Dark is out now!

Social Links:

- Facebook

- Twitter

- Instagram

- Youtube

- Spotify

- Website

- For tickets to see Hydra Lerna perform on October 20 at The Birdcage for Wild Paths Festival (and for all other festival information), visit the Wild Paths Festival website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It was only a matter of time’ – Residents brand road where cyclist was killed a ‘racetrack’

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was killed in an accident on the B1077 between Diss and Shelfanger. Picture: Simon Parkin

Couple’s new house was so filthy they’re living in a caravan in the garden

Karl and Sarahjane Hammond outside the property in Lynn Fields, West Rudham Picture: Chris Bishop

Shelves cleared as Tesco’s closing date looms

It has been labelled a 'ghost town' by customers. Picture: Contributed

More than 100 homes planned for rapidly growing village near Norwich

Halsbury Homes wants to build 132 new homes on a site near Rackheath, Picture: Google Maps

Person arrested after crash sees car overturned and lamppost uprooted

A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple’s new house was so filthy they’re living in a caravan in the garden

Karl and Sarahjane Hammond outside the property in Lynn Fields, West Rudham Picture: Chris Bishop

Man hit 136mph on A47 - then sold ‘unsuitable’ car

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

More than 100 homes planned for rapidly growing village near Norwich

Halsbury Homes wants to build 132 new homes on a site near Rackheath, Picture: Google Maps

Why has The Waterfront in Norwich changed its name?

The launch of the Adrian Flux Waterfront Credit: Supplied by Maze Media

New Norwich cake shop serving up favourite school dinner desserts

Nikita and Terry Pegler at Bake Away, Sprowston Road, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists