WATCH: Five minutes with HyperFox for Enjoy Music More

Norwich trio HyperFox. Photo: Oli Foster Oli Foster

Five minutes with HyperFox for Enjoy Music More.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Band Name: HyperFox

Date formed: 2017

Members/Instruments:

Oli Foster (Vocals, Guitar, Samples)

Max Mallett (Bass, Vocals)

Luke Sandell (Drums, Beats)

Achievements:

We have released four music videos, two EPS (Overdrive EP in 2018 and Long Live The King in 2019) and one album (Panther in 2018). We have also received radio play on BBC and nationwide stations as well as performing exciting energy driven shows at fantastic Norwich venues - including EPIC studios, The Waterfront and OPEN.

Upcoming Gigs: B2 in Norwich on Friday February 28, 2020.

Upcoming releases: We will be releasing our brand new five-track EP, Seeing is Believing in February 2020. We will also be releasing new music videos and much more!

Anything else you want to shout about: You can watch and listen to us on YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify and all other music streaming services! Check it out.

Social Links:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Website

- For more local music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter