WATCH: Five minutes with Coronation Kings for Enjoy Music More

PUBLISHED: 17:30 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:30 19 November 2019
Supplied by Paul Hale
Five minutes with Coronation Kings for Enjoy Music More.
Band Profile
Band Name: Coronation Kings
Date formed: Summer of 2018
Members/Instruments:
Richard Barrett - lead vocals and guitar
Mark Holmes - lead guitar and backing vocals
Frank Morrow - keyboards and backing vocals
John Hickleton- bass guitar
Paul Hale - drum and percussion
Achievements: We received Smart Radio's Album of the Year and have also had multiple other radio plays.
Upcoming Gigs: We are playing at The Room at Ocean Rooms in Gorleston-on-Sea on February 1, 2020.
Upcoming releases: Not an upcoming release but our debut album Cathel and Me came out in July 2019 which you can buy online or from HMV in Norwich.
Anything else you want to shout about: We will be playing a live session on Sue Marchant's show on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire on December 8.
Social Links:
