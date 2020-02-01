Video

WATCH: Five minutes with Coronation Kings for Enjoy Music More

Coronation Kings. Picture: Supplied by Paul Hale Supplied by Paul Hale

Five minutes with Coronation Kings for Enjoy Music More.

Band Profile

Band Name: Coronation Kings

Date formed: Summer of 2018

Members/Instruments:

Richard Barrett - lead vocals and guitar

Mark Holmes - lead guitar and backing vocals

Frank Morrow - keyboards and backing vocals

John Hickleton- bass guitar

Paul Hale - drum and percussion

Achievements: We received Smart Radio's Album of the Year and have also had multiple other radio plays.

Upcoming Gigs: We are playing at The Room at Ocean Rooms in Gorleston-on-Sea on February 1, 2020.

Upcoming releases: Not an upcoming release but our debut album Cathel and Me came out in July 2019 which you can buy online or from HMV in Norwich.

Anything else you want to shout about: We will be playing a live session on Sue Marchant's show on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire on December 8.

Social Links:

Facebook

YouTube

Website

