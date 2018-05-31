Video

Norwich Five Guys branch reopens for collection and delivery

Five Guys restaurant in Norwich is reopening for delivery Picture: Five Guys Archant

Burger fans living in Norwich are in luck as Five Guys has reopened its city restaurant for collection and delivery.

The Norwich Five Guys branch in Orford Place Picture: Archant The Norwich Five Guys branch in Orford Place Picture: Archant

The American burger chain announced on Tuesday they would be running a takeaway service from a further eight branches, including the Norwich one in Orford Place.

The option to customise burgers will still be available, with 25,000 possible combinations, alongside all the items on the regular menu including fries, soft drinks and milkshakes.

John Eckbert, CEO of Five Guys UK, said,“We have adopted a phased approach to reopening Five Guys stores, adhering to government advice and ensuring the safety of our customers and crew is paramount.

“Our crew members have also supported local hospitals and key frontline workers across the UK.”

Customers can order through Deliveroo or click and collect on the Five Guys app or website, which is paid for before visiting the branch.