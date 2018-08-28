Take your pick of tree-mendous decoration trends

John Lewis predicts that rainbow trees will be big this year - or if that's too much, how about this rainbow bauble? Archant

Decided that 2018 is the year to over-haul your Christmas tree decorations? There are so many fantastic festive themes to choose from – here we check out the latest trends.

An enchanted garden scene from Highway Garden & Leisure An enchanted garden scene from Highway Garden & Leisure

Rainbow tree

John Lewis predicts 2018 will be the year of the rainbow Christmas tree. Filled with must-have baubles, the imaginative look is the perfect way to combine decorations of all colours this season.

To ensure your festive look is #trending, recreate the ombre effect by arranging baubles in a spectrum of shades from the top to the bottom of the tree.

Can’t bring yourself to go full on with the rainbow theme? This rainbow on a cloud decoration (below) is the perfect compromise.

Traditional Christmas baubles from Aldiss Traditional Christmas baubles from Aldiss

Enchanted garden

The enchanted garden theme is a visual delight, filled with a sumptuous palette of green, purples and golds.

“Immerse yourself in a fairy-tale garden surrounded by stunning peacocks, sparkling fairies, majestic baubles and shimmering stars,” says Richard Thompson, Christmas decoration buyer at Highway Garden & Leisure.

Roys Nature Trail decorations Roys Nature Trail decorations

“The theme includes exquisite glass baubles that would add a touch of class to any tree. It’s sure to make your friends green with envy when they see your Christmas tree adorned.”

A taste of Christmas

“Using traditional shades of red, highlighted with the season’s fashion shade of emerald green, you can create a really eye catching, beautiful Christmas tree.” says Tina Barkway, trading director at Aldiss.

They've gone bohemian global at Jarrold They've gone bohemian global at Jarrold

She suggests carrying the theme through to your dining table by using fresh foliage, candles and coloured baubles to create a sophisticated, homely scene.

And don’t spare on the lights – consider using more than one style to create a warm twinkling effect.

Nature trail

Imagine walking among the frosty ground in a sweet smelling pine forest, hearing the soft hoots from the owls in the tree tops, spotting the red breasted robin bobbing in between the trees, with the faint sound of bells in the distance.

“This theme creates a real inner peace with memories of wonderful walks in the wood with friends and family,” says Joanne Symonds from Roys.

“Decorations are very natural looking, with lots of wood, greenery and string featured. The decorations all look very at home nestled in a real or artificial Christmas tree.”

Bohemian global

“If you love adding colour to your home, especially around Christmas time, this is the style for you,” says Hayley Philpot, Christmas buyer at Jarrold. “Inspired by travelling around the world, this eclectic take on festive decorations is a maximalist’s dream.”

Jewel colours, glass, metallic and embellishment are the key looks, which you can mix and match until your heart’s content – in fact the more colour and texture you can bring into your Christmas decs the merrier!