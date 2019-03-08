Boybands Five, A1, 911 and Damage coming to Norwich

You’ll Keep On Movin’ all night long when chart-topping nineties boybands head to Norwich next year.

Five, A1, 911 and Damage are bound to get your Bodyshakin' when they bring their The Boys are Back show to the UEA LCR on March 9 2020.

The gig will be a “hit-packed show of pop classics” and between them they have 33 top ten singles.

Five were first formed in 1997 with debut single Slam Dunk (Da Funk) and went on to have a string of floor-filling hits including Everybody Get Up, If Ya Gettin' Down and Keep On Movin' and the band now consists of Sean Conlon, Ritchie Neville and Scott Robinson.

The group also took part in The Big Reunion on ITV2 which was a documentary leading up to a comeback concert with 911 also on the bill.

The original line-up of 911 will perform in the LCR, with Lee Brennan, Jimmy Constable and Spike Dawbarn, and since they formed in 1995 have had 13 top 40 singles including A Little Bit More, Bodyshakin' and The Journey.

They will be joined by A1 with Paul Marazzi, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read and Ben Adams back together again, after Marazzi declined to participate in previous reunions, and their number one singles were a cover of Take on Me, originally by A-ha, and Same Old Brand New You.

The final act on the bill is Damage, consisting of Jade Jones, Rahsaan J Bromfield, Andrez Harriott, Coreé Richards and Noel Simpson, whose top ten hits included Forever, Wonderful Tonight and Ghetto Romance.

To get tickets for The Boys are Back from 7pm to 11pm on Monday March 9 2020 visit ueaticketbookings.co.uk