First wave of acts announced for The Gunton Festival of Food & Music 2019
PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 28 March 2019
Supplied by PRB Presents
The first wave of acts has been announced for The Gunton Festival of Food & Music 2019.
Following the sold-out success of the previous two years, the festival is returning on Saturday August 3 to The Gunton Arms in Thorpe Market.
The third year of the festival will see Hollie Cook, The Arlenes, Jarrod Dickenson, Sister Cookie, Son of Dave, The Cesarians, and DJs Dean Chalkley, Iriana Mancini, DJ Sure Delight and Cromer Soul Club DJs heading to the county for a great day of food and music.
Hollie Cook
Hollie Cook blew up last year with her album Vessel Of Love which was produced by the legendary Martin ‘Youth’ Glover. Cook is the daughter of Sex Pistol Paul Cook and started her career as a member of the re-formed Slits. She then went onto form her own band who performed with The Stone Roses at their Manchester reunion shows as well as an appearance on Later with...Jools Holland.
Jarrod Dickenson
Jarrod Dickenson hails from Waco, Texas and is now based in Nashville. Jarrod spends most of his time on the road bringing his own particular brand of soulful Americana to a wide variety of music loving audiences around the globe.
The Arlenes
Local musicians Steve and Stephanie Pulford embarked on a 30 year musical adventure with The Arlenes in North London that took them to California, Nashville and back to Norfolk 7 years ago. The husband and wife duo rose to the forefront of the UK’s new country movement in the late 90s and will release their eagerly anticipated new album One More Hill To Climb this year.
Sister Cookie
Sister Cookie exploded out of the London vintage soul and blues scene in the late 2000s and has been blowing the roofs off venues ever since with her white hot band and slamming jump blues and soulful gospel.
Son of Dave
Son of Dave is a Bluesman. Playing harmonica, layering up beatbox grooves, stomping and playing percussion, then writing passionate growling infectious songs overtop - he defies category.
The Cesarians
The Cesarians are unlike anything else you will see at The Gunton Festival. Imagine Ken Russell directing a Lee Bowery ballet in a Bauhaus set to a score composed by Mahler and performed by The Residents.
The Gunton Festival of Food & Music is a celebration of The Gunton Arms’ holy trinity - food, music and drink. The restaurant itself will be open throughout the festival along with the popular outdoor Gunton BBQ.
Various other food vendors from across the UK, handpicked by head chef Stuart Tattersall, will also be available in the expanded outdoor food court.
• Tickets to the festival are available to buy from The Gunton Arms’ website