Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

First wave of acts announced for The Gunton Festival of Food & Music 2019

PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 28 March 2019

The Gunton Festival of Food & Music 2019 poster. Photo: Supplied by PRB Presents

The Gunton Festival of Food & Music 2019 poster. Photo: Supplied by PRB Presents

Supplied by PRB Presents

The first wave of acts has been announced for The Gunton Festival of Food & Music 2019.

The Gunton Festival of Food & Drink 2019 have announced their first wave of acts. Picture: Antony KellyThe Gunton Festival of Food & Drink 2019 have announced their first wave of acts. Picture: Antony Kelly

Following the sold-out success of the previous two years, the festival is returning on Saturday August 3 to The Gunton Arms in Thorpe Market.

The third year of the festival will see Hollie Cook, The Arlenes, Jarrod Dickenson, Sister Cookie, Son of Dave, The Cesarians, and DJs Dean Chalkley, Iriana Mancini, DJ Sure Delight and Cromer Soul Club DJs heading to the county for a great day of food and music.

Hollie Cook who will perform at The Gunton Festival of Food & Music 2019. Photo: Supplied by PRB PresentsHollie Cook who will perform at The Gunton Festival of Food & Music 2019. Photo: Supplied by PRB Presents

Hollie Cook

Hollie Cook blew up last year with her album Vessel Of Love which was produced by the legendary Martin ‘Youth’ Glover. Cook is the daughter of Sex Pistol Paul Cook and started her career as a member of the re-formed Slits. She then went onto form her own band who performed with The Stone Roses at their Manchester reunion shows as well as an appearance on Later with...Jools Holland.

Jarrod Dickenson who will be playing at The Gunton Festival of Food & Music 2019. Photo: Supplied by PRB PresentsJarrod Dickenson who will be playing at The Gunton Festival of Food & Music 2019. Photo: Supplied by PRB Presents

Jarrod Dickenson

Jarrod Dickenson hails from Waco, Texas and is now based in Nashville. Jarrod spends most of his time on the road bringing his own particular brand of soulful Americana to a wide variety of music loving audiences around the globe.

The Arlenes who will be performing at The Gunton Festival of Food & Music 2019. Photo: Supplied by PRB PresentsThe Arlenes who will be performing at The Gunton Festival of Food & Music 2019. Photo: Supplied by PRB Presents

The Arlenes

Local musicians Steve and Stephanie Pulford embarked on a 30 year musical adventure with The Arlenes in North London that took them to California, Nashville and back to Norfolk 7 years ago. The husband and wife duo rose to the forefront of the UK’s new country movement in the late 90s and will release their eagerly anticipated new album One More Hill To Climb this year.

Sister Cookie who will perform at The Gunton Festival of Food & Music 2019. Photo: Supplied by PRB PresentsSister Cookie who will perform at The Gunton Festival of Food & Music 2019. Photo: Supplied by PRB Presents

Sister Cookie

Sister Cookie exploded out of the London vintage soul and blues scene in the late 2000s and has been blowing the roofs off venues ever since with her white hot band and slamming jump blues and soulful gospel.

Son of Dave is set to play at The Gunton Festival of Food & Music 2019. Photo: Supplied by PRB PresentsSon of Dave is set to play at The Gunton Festival of Food & Music 2019. Photo: Supplied by PRB Presents

Son of Dave

Son of Dave is a Bluesman. Playing harmonica, layering up beatbox grooves, stomping and playing percussion, then writing passionate growling infectious songs overtop - he defies category.

The Cesarians

The Cesarians are unlike anything else you will see at The Gunton Festival. Imagine Ken Russell directing a Lee Bowery ballet in a Bauhaus set to a score composed by Mahler and performed by The Residents.

The Gunton Festival of Food & Music is a celebration of The Gunton Arms’ holy trinity - food, music and drink. The restaurant itself will be open throughout the festival along with the popular outdoor Gunton BBQ.

Various other food vendors from across the UK, handpicked by head chef Stuart Tattersall, will also be available in the expanded outdoor food court.

• Tickets to the festival are available to buy from The Gunton Arms’ website

Most Read

Norwich restaurant closes just days after permission granted to turn it into house

East Twenty Six bar and restaurant, Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

What were the most viewed homes in Norfolk?

The most viewed house in Norfolk; Vale Green, Mile Cross, for sale for £150,000. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Flights to Tuscany and Portugal added to Norwich Airport destinations

Newmarket Holidays has added flights to Lake Garda out of Norwich Airport.

‘It could’ve been a lot worse’: Injured boy, 12, left in middle of road as motorist shouted abuse

Police are seeking witnesses after a cyclist was in collision with a car on the junction of Lansdowne Road and Stradbroke Road in Pakefield. The 12-year-old boy was on his way home from Pakefield High School on Monday afternoon (March 25) when he was knocked off his bicycle. Picture: Google Images

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It could’ve been a lot worse’: Injured boy, 12, left in middle of road as motorist shouted abuse

Police are seeking witnesses after a cyclist was in collision with a car on the junction of Lansdowne Road and Stradbroke Road in Pakefield. The 12-year-old boy was on his way home from Pakefield High School on Monday afternoon (March 25) when he was knocked off his bicycle. Picture: Google Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries keen on Leyton Orient defender

Leyton Orient centre-back Dan Happe, right, has been linked with Norwich City Picture: Simon O'Connor

Lidl launches £1.50 fruit and veg box in all Norfolk stores

Lidl Too Good to Waste boxes Credit: Lidl

Flights to Tuscany and Portugal added to Norwich Airport destinations

Newmarket Holidays has added flights to Lake Garda out of Norwich Airport.

Norwich restaurant closes just days after permission granted to turn it into house

East Twenty Six bar and restaurant, Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists