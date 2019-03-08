'I make dreams come true' - Meet Norfolk's mermaid swimming instructor

Rosemary Hyam runs mermaid swimming classe at the UEA Sportspark Credit: Finsplash Mermaid School Archant

Have you ever dreamed of being a mermaid? Well now you can be part of their world thanks to a swimming class with a difference.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Finsplash Mermaid School runs classes at the UEA Sportspark Credit: Finsplash Mermaid School Finsplash Mermaid School runs classes at the UEA Sportspark Credit: Finsplash Mermaid School

Finsplash Mermaid School runs events on the second Sunday of the month at the University of East Anglia Sportspark in Norwich, where participants are given a tail to wear and the chance to channel their inner Ariel.

The school was first launched by Daisy Lewis, from King's Lynn, who set it up after travelling abroad to the Philippines, where she stumbled across the International Mermaid Swimming Instructors Association and learnt how to scuba dive and swim with a mermaid fin.

She brought it to Norfolk and alongside classes, with beginner, intermediate and advanced sessions, she also launched birthday parties, makeovers, hen and stag dos and you can also hire a mermaid for an event.

The classes have recently been taken over by Rosemary Hyam, 27, from Long Stratton, as Daisy is moving to Thailand to open another school.

READ MORE: A pug cafe is coming to Norwich

Miss Hyam has always been fascinated with the sea, thanks to growing up in Cromer, and stumbled across the advert for the school when searching for swimming instructor jobs.

You may also want to watch:

Miss Hyam, who previously worked on Disney cruise ships as an activities officer, said: "I have always loved being underwater and we had a jet ski growing up so I learnt to water ski when I was 10 and to scuba dive in my teens.

"I make dreams come true and it is great to see the children's faces beam when they put on the tails.

Rosemary Hyam runs mermaid swimming classes at the UEA Sportspark in Norwich Credit: Finsplash Mermaid School Rosemary Hyam runs mermaid swimming classes at the UEA Sportspark in Norwich Credit: Finsplash Mermaid School

READ MORE: Gavin and Stacey stars set to appear at Yarmouth Comic Con

"We teach them how to do the four strokes which are breaststroke, dolphin, backstroke and fishstroke, where they swim on their side.

"On the intermediate and advanced courses we teach basic free diving techniques, as well as mermaid performance skills like bubble rings.

"It is magical and relaxing and you really feel like you are at one with the water."

Miss Hyam is also hoping to compete in Miss Mermaid UK in the future and launch the classes at other pools across the county.

The next session (age 8+) is on November 10 at the UEA Sportspark and you can book at finsplash.co.uk/booking