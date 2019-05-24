Search

Marti Pellow to headline final weekend of Festival Too

24 May, 2019 - 06:05
Marti Pellow is headling Festival Too. Photo: Courtesy of Festival Too

Courtesy of Festival Too

The final Festival Too line-up has been revealed.

On Saturday, July 13, Marti Pellow will take to the stage at the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn to top off an evening of music.

The BRIT and Ivor Novello award-winning singer-songwriter first came to the attention of the British public as the lead singer of Wet Wet Wet, who held their position at the top of the charts in the 80's and 90's with hits including Wishing I Was Lucky, Sweet Little Mystery, Goodnight Girl and Love is All Around Me.

The third weekend of the free festival, which is in its 34th year, will kickoff on Friday, July 12 with a 90s revival theme.

The evening starts with Wisbech Grammar School who will warm up the crowd ahead of the Battle of the Bands solo winner, singer/songwriter Lily Ann.

Next up Milky & Gadget (Andrew Shim & Andy Ellis) take the stage with their "This Is England" DJ Set, where you can expect to hear everything from ska and indie to acid house.

The headliners for the final Friday of Festival Too 2019 are Cast, who were originally formed in 1992 from the ashes of bands The La's and Shack.

Cast had 10 top 10 singles in the charts throughout the nineties including Finetime, Alright, Sandstorm and Walkaway.

The Festival Too finale on Saturday, July 13 gets started with the Springwood Big Band before Tom Lumley and the Brave Liaison, followed by the crowning of the Battle of the Bands winner.

Ahead of Marti Pellow's finale set, special guests Five will take the stage on the Tuesday Market Place.

Five enjoyed success with 11 top 10 singles and four top 10 albums in the UK including Keep on Movin, Everybody Get Up and let's Dance.

Festival Too has grown to be one of the largest free outdoor festivals in Europe, entertaining hundreds of thousands of people.

For more information, visit www.festivaltoo.co.uk

