Movie starring Robert Pattinson to film in Norfolk

Robert Pattinson. Photo: Pa Images PA Wire/PA Images

A movie starring Robert Pattinson is due to start filming in Norfolk next month.

The sequel of The Souvenir, which will star the Twilight actor and Honor Swinton Byrne, daughter of Tilda Swinton, is due to start filming in the county on June 3.

The first film, directed by Joanna Hogg, follows a young film student who embarks on her first serious love affair with a "complicated and untrustworthy man" played by The Musketeers actor Tom Burke.

Earlier this year it won the Sundance Grand Jury Prize.

Though the bulk of the movie take place in London, the crew filmed parts of the project in West Raynham in the summer of 2017.

Now the crew are busy preparing to shoot the sequel - which will return to film in Norfolk.

In a recent interview with Variety, producer Luke Schiller said: "We're due to start shooting on June 3 in Norfolk, England, at an abandoned aircraft hangar the size of Pinewood's Bond studio.

"We've converted it into the flat and film studios for the movie, while also using it as a studio ourselves. It's a multi-purpose set, very Joanna-esque."

The first Souvenir film will be released to the public in May. The release date for the second film is yet to be confirmed.