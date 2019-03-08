Film Feast coming to Norwich with menus inspired by the movies

Baking demonstration by David Wright of The Cake Shop and Firestation Cafe in Woodbridge Credit: Village Green Pictures Archant

A festival which "marries film with food" by screening an iconic movie and creates a menu based on it is launching in the city.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

L-R The Riverside owner Stuart Sanders, Michael Palin and Film Feast founder Neil McGlone at the launch event last year Credit: Village Green Pictures L-R The Riverside owner Stuart Sanders, Michael Palin and Film Feast founder Neil McGlone at the launch event last year Credit: Village Green Pictures

Film Feast began last October at The Riverside Restaurant and Cinema in Woodbridge over a weekend with screenings followed by a meal inspired by the theme of the film.

This included 2014 film Chef, which follows Carl Casper who drives a food truck across America, with Cuban street food for guests, Pulp Fiction with burgers and milkshakes and Twin Peaks with coffee and donuts.

Michael Palin also appeared at the launch event in August last year for a showing of A Private Function, where he stars alongside Maggie Smith, with dishes including spam fritters, pork royale and roasted peach with prosecco jelly.

This year, the festival is expanding across Suffolk, with 18 venues involved from Friday, October 4 to Sunday, October 7, and the first Norfolk event will be held in Norwich on Friday, September 7.

You may also want to watch:

The Film Feast was founded by Neil McGlone, who has worked in the film industry for the last 15 years, and the event aims to support local food producers and independent venues.

Whilst the line-up and locations for the Film Feast are set to be revealed in July, Back to the Future has already been announced for Jimmy's Farm in Suffolk, owned by chef Jimmy Doherty, with cheeseburgers, buffalo wings and waffles served after the film.

Founder and CEO of Film Feast Neil McGlone Credit: Village Green Pictures Founder and CEO of Film Feast Neil McGlone Credit: Village Green Pictures

Mr McGlone, 48, from Woodbridge, said: "Film Feast is an idea I came up with a few years ago and it marries film with food - you go and watch a movie with a food element and afterwards eat the food you've seen on screen.

"We are all about using local independent cinemas, restaurants and cafes to screen the films and locally-sourced food and at some events we have live cooking or baking demonstrations.

"We also tap into a bit more serious stuff with feature films and last year showed a food waste documentary with a panel and in Suffolk this year we will look at plastic waste."

Mr McGlone, who is also the manager of the Riverside Cinema where it began, is also launching in Cambridgeshire and Essex and is hoping to turn Film Feast into an annual event in each county.

If you are a local food and drink producer looking to get involved in Film Feast Norwich - email neil@filmfeast.co.uk