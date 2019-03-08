Search

Advanced search

Film Feast coming to Norwich with menus inspired by the movies

PUBLISHED: 13:17 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 20 June 2019

Baking demonstration by David Wright of The Cake Shop and Firestation Cafe in Woodbridge Credit: Village Green Pictures

Baking demonstration by David Wright of The Cake Shop and Firestation Cafe in Woodbridge Credit: Village Green Pictures

Archant

A festival which "marries film with food" by screening an iconic movie and creates a menu based on it is launching in the city.

L-R The Riverside owner Stuart Sanders, Michael Palin and Film Feast founder Neil McGlone at the launch event last year Credit: Village Green PicturesL-R The Riverside owner Stuart Sanders, Michael Palin and Film Feast founder Neil McGlone at the launch event last year Credit: Village Green Pictures

Film Feast began last October at The Riverside Restaurant and Cinema in Woodbridge over a weekend with screenings followed by a meal inspired by the theme of the film.

This included 2014 film Chef, which follows Carl Casper who drives a food truck across America, with Cuban street food for guests, Pulp Fiction with burgers and milkshakes and Twin Peaks with coffee and donuts.

Michael Palin also appeared at the launch event in August last year for a showing of A Private Function, where he stars alongside Maggie Smith, with dishes including spam fritters, pork royale and roasted peach with prosecco jelly.

This year, the festival is expanding across Suffolk, with 18 venues involved from Friday, October 4 to Sunday, October 7, and the first Norfolk event will be held in Norwich on Friday, September 7.

You may also want to watch:

The Film Feast was founded by Neil McGlone, who has worked in the film industry for the last 15 years, and the event aims to support local food producers and independent venues.

Whilst the line-up and locations for the Film Feast are set to be revealed in July, Back to the Future has already been announced for Jimmy's Farm in Suffolk, owned by chef Jimmy Doherty, with cheeseburgers, buffalo wings and waffles served after the film.

Founder and CEO of Film Feast Neil McGlone Credit: Village Green PicturesFounder and CEO of Film Feast Neil McGlone Credit: Village Green Pictures

Mr McGlone, 48, from Woodbridge, said: "Film Feast is an idea I came up with a few years ago and it marries film with food - you go and watch a movie with a food element and afterwards eat the food you've seen on screen.

"We are all about using local independent cinemas, restaurants and cafes to screen the films and locally-sourced food and at some events we have live cooking or baking demonstrations.

"We also tap into a bit more serious stuff with feature films and last year showed a food waste documentary with a panel and in Suffolk this year we will look at plastic waste."

Mr McGlone, who is also the manager of the Riverside Cinema where it began, is also launching in Cambridgeshire and Essex and is hoping to turn Film Feast into an annual event in each county.

If you are a local food and drink producer looking to get involved in Film Feast Norwich - email neil@filmfeast.co.uk

Related articles

Most Read

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘Why I left my Golden Triangle flat to live in a van’

Chris Allen lives and travels across East Anglia in his van Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Homes and businesses could be flooded’ as Norfolk faces further thunderstorms and torrential rain

Norfolk could see thunder and lightning. Photo: Archant

Drivers illegally using new city bus lane could see ‘enforcement measures’ introduced

The new bus lane leading to Market Avenue in Norwich. The entrance to Castle Mall car park can be seen in the background. Photo: Luke Powell

Aircraft manufacturers to discover today if plans for former RAF runway can take flight

Swift Aircraft want to bring part of RAF Coltishall back into use. Picture: Mike Page

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Mum hits out at Norfolk attraction’s ‘tax on tall children’

Darcie, pictured left and cousin Aria. They are both two years old but Darcie was classed an 'adult' and charged a full ticket price because she measured over 90cm whereas Aria was free because she was under the height restriction. Pic: Abbie Lewis

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘Drive carefully’ warning after vehicle ends up in a field

Lowestoft Police issued a warning to motorists after attending an RTC in Somerleyton, with the sporadic rain making rural roads

Heart condition could have contributed to death of Norfolk builder, inquest hears

Prince's Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google

Plastic pollution: Volunteers to take to canoes to clear up River Wensum

Bishop Bridge on the River Wensum. Volunteers are sought to use canoes to help clean up the river. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists