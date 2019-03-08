Film Feast Norfolk line-up announced with food inspired by films

The Cook The Thief The Wife and His Lover will be one of the films shown at the event Credit: Supplied by Cinema City Norwich Archant

Forget popcorn and sweets, as a film and food festival is launching in Norfolk with movies and menus inspired by the plot.

The Dining Rooms at Cinema City Credit: Supplied by Cinema City The Dining Rooms at Cinema City Credit: Supplied by Cinema City

Film Feast is coming to Cinema City in Norwich on Saturday, September 7 and will feature a day of films followed by a meal.

First on the bill will be animation Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs at 10.30am, which tells the story of Flint Lockwood who invents a device that can turn water into food but accidentally launches it into the atmosphere.

The screening will be followed by a meatball lunch, with film only tickets also available, and at 2pm there will be a screening of documentary Wasted: The Story of Food Waste with a panel discussion afterwards with Norfolk campaigners.

The third film at 5pm is 1996 classic Big Night, starring Stanley Tucci and Minnie Driver, and sees Tucci playing the restaurant owner who plans to turn around his ailing fortunes with one almighty culinary blowout.

It will be followed by a three-course dinner with wine and the chefs in The Dining Rooms at Cinema City will recreate dishes from the film.

The final screening of the night will be The Cook The Thief The Wife and His Lover for a special 30th anniversary screening and the story follows sadistic gangster Albert Spica, played by Michael Gambon, who has recently acquired an upmarket French restaurant and uses it for his criminal activities.

The Dining Rooms at Cinema City Credit: Supplied by Cinema City The Dining Rooms at Cinema City Credit: Supplied by Cinema City

The Film Feast was founded by Neil McGlone, who has worked in the film industry for the last 15 years, and aims to support local food producers and independent venues.

The event launched at The Riverside Restaurant in Woodbridge in October last year with screenings such as Pulp Fiction followed by a meal of burgers and milkshakes and A Private Function with pork royale and roasted peach and prosecco jelly, with star of the film Michael Palin in attendance.

For 2019, the festival has expanded across Suffolk into 18 independent venues from October 4 to 7 and includes Back to the Future, Matilda and When Harry Met Sally.

Neil McGlone, Film Feast Festival director, said: "We are very excited to announce our first Film Feast event in Norfolk.

"I regularly attended Cinema City whilst working in the city a few years ago and it has always retained a special place in my heart, so I could not be happier that our very first taster event is to be held there."

L-R The Riverside owner Stuart Sanders, Michael Palin and Film Feast founder Neil McGlone at the launch event last year Credit: Village Green Pictures L-R The Riverside owner Stuart Sanders, Michael Palin and Film Feast founder Neil McGlone at the launch event last year Credit: Village Green Pictures

Jenny Allison, Cinema City Marketing Manager, said: "Our Head Chef has designed a fantastic set menu to accompany the screening of Big Night and the Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs inspired children's lunch sounds like great fun.

"We are passionate about limiting our impact on the environment and will be keenly watching the food waste documentary also."

Mr McGlone, who is also the manager of the Riverside Cinema where it began, is also launching in Cambridgeshire and Essex and is hoping to turn Film Feast into an annual event in each county.

You can purchase tickets to Film Feast Norfolk at filmfeast.co.uk