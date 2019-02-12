Search

Fighting with my Family premieres to sold-out Norwich audience

PUBLISHED: 20:17 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 20:49 22 February 2019

The Knight family attended the Fighting With My Family Norwich premiere at Cinema City. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Knight family attended the Fighting With My Family Norwich premiere at Cinema City. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

Wrestling and film buffs of all ages packed out Cinema City on Friday night for an early screening of Fighting with My Family.

Fighting with My Family premiered at Norwich's Cinema City. Picture: Victoria PertusaFighting with My Family premiered at Norwich's Cinema City. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

All 180 seats at the Norwich premiere of the film were sold out weeks in advance with fans eager to see the Fine City on the big screen.

Parents Ricky and Julia, known professionally as Sweet Saraya, and children Zak and Roy arrived at the event in a white limousine.

Fighting with My Family, which has already received rave reviews from critics, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is set for UK release on March 1.

The comedy was produced by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and written and directed by Stephen Merchant and tells the true story of reformed gangster Ricky Knight and his family as they made a successful career wrestling together.

The Knight family at the premiere of Fighting with my Family at Cinema City in Norwich.The Knight family at the premiere of Fighting with my Family at Cinema City in Norwich.

The film focuses on daughter Paige, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, and her journey to WWE and the issues that arise when she auditions for WWE with her brother Zak.

Amongst the wrestling fans in the packed cinema were City legends Grant Holt, Darren Huckerby and boxer Anthony Ogogo.

It is inspired by the Channel 4 British documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family broadcast in 2012 which The Rock watched whilst in a hotel in London.

Whilst Paige now lives in America, the rest of the family still live in Norwich and run the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) promotions company based in Rose Lane.

Speaking at the premiere, Zak Bevis said: “This whole thing feels like a dream, this isn’t reality and we are pinching ourselves.

“It is amazing we have sold-out here, I’m going to give credit to Cinema City who gave us tickets to sell and we have close family and friends here as well as fans of the WAW.

“We are going to be sharing the cinema with a lot of people who have been on the journey with us.”

Roy added: “The reaction in the bars in Norwich has been great, I’ve been getting free drinks.”

The star-studded cast includes Florence Pugh as Paige, who has starred in Lady MacBeth and Outlaw King, Nick Frost, Lena Headey and Vince Vaughn.

Filming took place in various locations around Norwich and Great Yarmouth in April 2017, including the market and Mousehold Health, before the cast and crew headed to Los Angeles to finish production.

