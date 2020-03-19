Video

Fierce Babe Market in Norwich goes virtual to combat coronavirus

The Fierce Babe Market, run by Sara Davey (pictured) and Amber Green has been made into a virtual event amid the coronavirus outbreak Credit: Ellie Gillard Photography Ellie Gillard photography

The organisers of a makers market due to take place last Sunday were faced with cancellation due to coronavirus but got creative and found a solution.

Amber Green, one of the organisers of the Fierce Babe Market in Norwich which has been running since 2015 Credit: Amber Green Amber Green, one of the organisers of the Fierce Babe Market in Norwich which has been running since 2015 Credit: Amber Green

The Fierce Babe Market has been running in the city since September 2015 and sees makers from across Norfolk and beyond selling items ranging from badges to tote bags.

Organisers Amber Green, 37, and Sara Davey, 33, both from Norwich, were faced with a tough decision as coronavirus began to spread across the UK as so much hard work had gone into the planning.

They made the tough decision last Friday to cancel their Spring Market, which was set to feature 20 stalls, sweet treats from Cupcake & Co in the city and vegan and gluten-free food.

The pair were devastated they had to call it off, but as they racked their brains trying to think of ways to not let the makers down they came up with the idea to do a virtual one instead.

The Fierce Babe Virtual Market will now take place on the Facebook event page this Sunday, March 22 from 7pm until 10pm and the makers will post photos and those interested in buying can comment and then deal directly with the seller to arrange payment and shipping.

Mrs Green said: “We took a considerable financial hit with losing venue hire fees and refunding stall holders, but the value we place on the wellbeing of our makers, community and NHS is worth more to us.”

Mrs Davey, who also runs craft workshops through her business Pixels & Purls, added: “It took us a few days to work out how a virtual market could work as it isn’t something we’ve done before, but we both believe in trying our best and giving things a go.

“We hope it is a success and if it is we would like to do more, not just because of the current advice against social contact, but for those who are unable to attend markets for a number of barriers such as mental health, working weekends or childcare.”

The Fierce Babe Norwich Facebook group began in May 2015 as a closed Facebook community for like-minded women to discuss feminism, mental health and celebrate each other.

They started the markets originally as a one-off charity event to raise money for Papyrus, after one of their Facebook group members had lost a friend to suicide, and after receiving great feedback it became a regular event and almost five years on attracts hundreds of people every time.