Fever - As Not Seen on Drag Race review: Gender doesn't have a place here

PUBLISHED: 09:56 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 29 September 2019

Fever will bring you a cabaret performance full of laugher, shock and powerful messages that make you question gender and its constructs. Picture Anjelina Encheva/@awakenkids

Fever will bring you a cabaret performance full of laugher, shock and powerful messages that make you question gender and its constructs. Picture Anjelina Encheva/@awakenkids

Archant

Inclusive queer cabaret are words you never thought would come out of Norwich but we have Black Shuck to thank for that.



Black Shuck aims to bring queer artistry into the city through a variety of events such as tantalising burlesque, wild drag kings and Fever - its jaw dropping cabaret event. Fever is also Norwich's only immersive and inclusive cabaret show that wants to celebrate the breadth and depth of queerness whilst dissolving gender boundaries.

Rhys's Pieces hosts Fever and is a highly entertaining drag queen who kept the audience lapping everything her up. Her first appearance starts with her bolting onto the stage. She's donning a balaclava, dark hoodie and tracksuit whilst clutching a handbag as if it's just been stolen.

After a high energy dance routine, you see Rhys's strip back and bloom. She spends the rest of the evening clad in a gorgeous sparkling leotard, equally bejewelled heels and wig-and-beard combination. You know from this opening; every performance is not going to be as it seems.

Every performer throughout the night brought their own energy onto the stage and I found myself feeling every emotion under the sun throughout the night. One minute you might be jumping and clapping to the beat as Wesley Dykes lip syncs to Kendrick Lamar's 'i', the next breath you're stunned at the sensory trip Chiron Stamp sends you as they spit soy beans at the audience before pouring a carton of soy milk over their body.

I was marvelled at how Max Beecher bent and contorted their body into impossible shapes and split my sides with laughter at Oedopussi's comedy music, in particular their rendition of Leonard Cohen's most famous song Hallelujah which was renamed "Hallelu-yassss".

Ater Harley D's performance that spoke poignantly about how the current school system fails the students they serve, the audience stood in applause. Not only is Harley D the founder of Black Shuck but she is from Norfolk. After being a victim of these systems, she found The Garage and this acted as her safe haven. Her impromptu speech emphasised the importance of this moment as this was the first time Black Shuck had performed there. It was heart-warming to have witnessed this moment.

Fever's cabaret show will provide with you an unforgettable night of performance for all people to enjoy; just bring your energy and a love for these performers who may not be seen on Drag Race.




