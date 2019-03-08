Feeder Review: Legends of British rock blast Norwich away

Feeder performing at Norwich's LCR. Picture: Marc Betts Archant

Feeder, the 1990s Welsh rock band, stormed into Norwich's LCR on Tuesday, November 5 bringing with them a host of nostalgic hits and early millennium rock.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Feeder performing at Norwich's LCR. Picture: Marc Betts Feeder performing at Norwich's LCR. Picture: Marc Betts

Touring the country as part of the band's Tallulah and greatest hits tour they brought hits including Buck Rodgers and Just A Day to the fine city.

Being in my early 20s my first experience of Feeder was back in the early 2000s as their songs were featured on many sports games of that era.

It is safe to say that Feeder still have the same energy and passion for rock as they did 20 years ago and got the packed UEA venue pumping.

Lead singer, Grant Nicholas, offered up some of the best crowd interaction that I have ever been a part of.

Feeder performing at Norwich's LCR. Picture: Marc Betts Feeder performing at Norwich's LCR. Picture: Marc Betts

Speaking to fans while on stage and even jokingly offering a question and answers session.

You may also want to watch:

One of the highlights of the night was an improv session between Nicholas and drummer Karl Brazil recreating some of the biggest hits in rock including Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit and AC/DC's Back In Black.

There was a strong mix of fans throughout the audience with people of all ages there to share their love of rock and take in Feeder's sound.

Although not the usual mosh-pits and craziness the band mostly likely experienced in the 1990s it was clear to see that Feeder had evolved over the years and was continuing to share their craft, despite the few line-up changes.

Whether it be Wembley Arena, where they've headlined, or Norwich, Feeder put in the same amount of energy into their performance coupled with an impressive light show.

It was clear to see why Feeder has recently been inducted into the Kerrang! Radio Hall of Fame and stand as true legends of modern British rock still staying relevant as hits Buck Rodgers and Just a Day receive Silver awards more than 14 years after releasing the songs.

Feeder is a must see band harking back to the classic rock that many of us grew up with.

The band continue their tour to Leeds and Newcastle before starting the European leg of the tour at the end of the month.

For more information go to feederweb.com.