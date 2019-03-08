Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Feeder Review: Legends of British rock blast Norwich away

PUBLISHED: 16:55 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 06 November 2019

Feeder performing at Norwich's LCR. Picture: Marc Betts

Feeder performing at Norwich's LCR. Picture: Marc Betts

Archant

Feeder, the 1990s Welsh rock band, stormed into Norwich's LCR on Tuesday, November 5 bringing with them a host of nostalgic hits and early millennium rock.

Feeder performing at Norwich's LCR. Picture: Marc BettsFeeder performing at Norwich's LCR. Picture: Marc Betts

Touring the country as part of the band's Tallulah and greatest hits tour they brought hits including Buck Rodgers and Just A Day to the fine city.

Being in my early 20s my first experience of Feeder was back in the early 2000s as their songs were featured on many sports games of that era.

It is safe to say that Feeder still have the same energy and passion for rock as they did 20 years ago and got the packed UEA venue pumping.

Lead singer, Grant Nicholas, offered up some of the best crowd interaction that I have ever been a part of.

Feeder performing at Norwich's LCR. Picture: Marc BettsFeeder performing at Norwich's LCR. Picture: Marc Betts

Speaking to fans while on stage and even jokingly offering a question and answers session.

You may also want to watch:

One of the highlights of the night was an improv session between Nicholas and drummer Karl Brazil recreating some of the biggest hits in rock including Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit and AC/DC's Back In Black.

There was a strong mix of fans throughout the audience with people of all ages there to share their love of rock and take in Feeder's sound.

Although not the usual mosh-pits and craziness the band mostly likely experienced in the 1990s it was clear to see that Feeder had evolved over the years and was continuing to share their craft, despite the few line-up changes.

Whether it be Wembley Arena, where they've headlined, or Norwich, Feeder put in the same amount of energy into their performance coupled with an impressive light show.

It was clear to see why Feeder has recently been inducted into the Kerrang! Radio Hall of Fame and stand as true legends of modern British rock still staying relevant as hits Buck Rodgers and Just a Day receive Silver awards more than 14 years after releasing the songs.

Feeder is a must see band harking back to the classic rock that many of us grew up with.

The band continue their tour to Leeds and Newcastle before starting the European leg of the tour at the end of the month.

For more information go to feederweb.com.

Most Read

New restaurant to open in Norwich’s Royal Arcade

Norwich's Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

Hit-and-run driver careers into garden, smashes into cars - then speeds away

Emma Wilder's damaged car on The Street in Ringland after a driver crashed into it and drove off Picture: Emma Wilder

Pub landlord with riot helmet ‘driven out’ by violent customers

Paul Trevitt, landlord at the Three Tuns in Bungay. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Large queues expected as new H&M opens

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hit-and-run driver careers into garden, smashes into cars - then speeds away

Emma Wilder's damaged car on The Street in Ringland after a driver crashed into it and drove off Picture: Emma Wilder

‘A knife the size of my arm’: man at coffee shop tells of gang brawl horror

Two men were stabbed after a street fight on Dereham Road. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

New restaurant to open in Norwich’s Royal Arcade

Norwich's Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

Large queues expected as new H&M opens

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I’ll look back on my career with pride’ – Former City skipper hangs up his boots

Russell Martin, pictured during the Team Wes v Team Russ charity exhibition game at Carrow Road earlier this year Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists