13 things to do in Norfolk over February half term

There are plenty of events to keep children of all ages entertained over half term Credit: L-R Jamie Honeywood, Mike Buck/intu and Denise Bradley Archant

From pizza making to a Viking Festival, there are plenty of exciting events which the whole family can enjoy in Norfolk this February half term.

Fantasy February returns to ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure Fantasy February returns to ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure

1. What: Fantasy February

Where: ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JW

When: February 17 to 23, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Advance (on the gate) children under 90cm free, over 90c £14.95 (£16.95), aged 60+ £14.95 (£12.95), registered disabled and carers (over 90cm) £8.50 (£7.50), roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

Embark on a day of roar-some adventure as you discover a world of fantasy fun, which will include spellbinding activities, team quests, craft sessions, magical trails and storytelling.

There will also be 50pc off gate admission price for children in full fancy dress and they can choose their team when they arrive, either troll, dragon, mermaid or fairy, with themed activities and photo points throughout the park. Their everyday attractions include crazy golf, soft play and an outdoor adventure play area.

Goldilocks Credit: Supplied by Norwich Puppet Theatre Goldilocks Credit: Supplied by Norwich Puppet Theatre

2. What: Goldilocks

Where: Norwich Puppet Theatre, St James Church, Whitefriars, NR3 1TN

When: February 20

Cost: £9, puppettheatre.co.uk, 01603 629921

The feisty rag doll Goldilocks enters the Raggedy Woods and makes her curious journey to the three bears' house.

So far so traditional, but who knew about the caterpillars, the naughty goblin, the helpful spiders and the Queen Bee who help the story along. The puppet show also features live music and sing-along fun.

Re-enactors in action at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Re-enactors in action at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

3. What: Sheringham Scira Viking Festival

Where: Leas Clifftop Gardens, Sheringham, NR26 8LG

When: February 22, 10.30am to 6.30pm

Cost: Free

Travel back in time by visiting the living history encampment in Leas Clifftop Gardens, featuring Viking cooking, crafts and weaponry displays, as well as have-a-go axe throwing and archery demonstrations.

There will also be battle re-enactments on the beach and the grand finale of the annual festival includes a spectacular torchlight procession and the burning of a 28ft Viking longboat.

Room on the Broom by Julia Donaldson. Picture: Macmillan Children's Books/Amazon Room on the Broom by Julia Donaldson. Picture: Macmillan Children's Books/Amazon

4. What: The Room on the Broom

Where: Norwich Playhouse

When: February 13 to 16

Cost: £11.50, norwichtheatre.org, 01603 598598

Jump on board the broom with the witch and her cat in Tall Stories' fun-filled adaptation of Room on the Broom, the best-selling picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

The witch and her cat are travelling on their broomstick when they pick up some hitch-hikers - a friendly dog, a beautiful green bird and a frantic frog. But this broomstick's not meant for five and it snaps in two, unfortunately for them it is just as the hungry dragon appears.

The Princess and the Goblin Credit: Supplied by Goblin Market Theatre Company The Princess and the Goblin Credit: Supplied by Goblin Market Theatre Company

5. What: The Princess and the Goblin

Where: Lady Elizabeth Wing, Holkham Hall, NR23 1AB

When: February 18, doors 1.45pm and the play starts at 2.30pm

Cost: Adults £12, children £6, family ticket (x2 adults, x2 children £33) holkham.co.uk/events/theatre

Goblin Market Theatre Company will be staging their brand new adaptation of the much loved children's story The Princess and the Goblin by George MacDonald, friend and mentor to C. S. Lewis, this half term.

This delightful story centres around the ideas of faith, love and hope in the face of adversity and is suitable for everyone over the age of 4.

The Light House Experience is coming to intu Chapelfield to help shoppers beat the January blues Credit: Mike Buck/intu The Light House Experience is coming to intu Chapelfield to help shoppers beat the January blues Credit: Mike Buck/intu

6. What: Light House Experience

Where: intu Chapelfield, Norwich, NR1 3SH

When: February 10 to 22

Cost: Free

Intu Chapelfield has brought together colour psychologists, light artists and designers to help boost the mood and wellbeing of shoppers by creating three glowing 'light houses' featuring colour combinations proven to make visitors feel happier, calmer or more energised.

The houses will be situated on the lower ground mall, between Boots and House of Fraser and it is part of the Love Light Norwich Festival, which runs from February 13 to 15 and includes illuminations, a parade and street theatre.

Frrozen Adventure puzzle hunt at Thetford Forest Credit: Supplied by Steve Blake Frrozen Adventure puzzle hunt at Thetford Forest Credit: Supplied by Steve Blake

7. What: Frrozen Adventure

Where: High Lodge, Thetford Forest, IP27 0AF

When: February 15 to 23

Cost: £65 for teams of up to six players, booking essential at puzzle-room.co.uk/booking or 07592 050583

The winter witch has her icy grip on the forest and all that dwells within - find her lair, break her spell and let the magic of Spring begin.

This 60 minute puzzle hunt for February half-term, back by popular demand after launching at Christmas, is a fun activity for those that enjoy escape room games, treasure hunts and solving puzzles and is aimed at families and under 14s need to be accompanied by at least one adult.

Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Antony Kelly Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Antony Kelly

8. What: See Make Do

Where: Various venues across East Anglia

When: Throughout half term

Cost: Free, booking essential at visiteastofengland.com/see-make-do where you can also see the full programme

Norwich Theatre Royal and the National Centre for Writing are among the region's arts venues hosting free crafty and creative events this half term as part of the See Make Do initiative.

Family Fun Days are being held at the Theatre Royal on February 17 and 20 and there's a storytelling session on February 21. There are also illustration workshops and book making sessions at the National Centre for Writing at Dragon Hall in King Street at their family open day on February 20.

Chef Chris Avey from River Green Café Credit: Denise Bradley Chef Chris Avey from River Green Café Credit: Denise Bradley

9. What: Vegan pizza making for kids

Where: River Green Café, The Street, Trowse Newton, NR14 8AH

When: February 19, 4pm to 6.30pm

Cost: Child £19, accompanying adult free, call 01603 622448 or email rivergreenrestaurant@gmail.com to book

Your children can learn new cookery skills at the River Green Café's cookery school half term, which includes a vegan pizza making session where they can make dinner for the family.

Aimed at children aged seven to 12, they will also be given a recipe pack, so they can continue to learn at home, and there will be refreshments during the event.

Children enjoy the Towering Treetop Tangles at BeWILDerwood. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Children enjoy the Towering Treetop Tangles at BeWILDerwood. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

10. What: Boggle Wish Bonfire

Where: BeWILDerwood, Horning Road, Hoveton, NR12 8JW

When: February 15 to 23, 10am to 5.30pm

Cost: Advance (on the gate) up to 92cm free, 92cm to 105cm £15.50 (£16.50), taller than 105cm £17.50 (£18.50), aged 65+ £9.50 (£10.50), carers free (proof of status required), norfolk.bewilderwood.co.uk

The captivating and enchanting world of BeWILDerwood springs back into life in February half term, after being closed over the winter months, and is running its Boggle Wish Bonfire.

Write a wish for someone you love on a pine cone you find in the park and send it into the flames, where The Twiggles will listen to your wishes from their tree-houses. Other activities for half-term include face painting, storytelling and interactive shows. You will also be able to enjoy all the year-round attractions including boat rides, play areas and den building.

Newly arrived pregnant ewes at Wroxham Barns, some are expecting twins, and some triplets. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Newly arrived pregnant ewes at Wroxham Barns, some are expecting twins, and some triplets. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

11. What: Lambing Live

Where: Wroxham Barns, Tunstead Rd, Hoveton, NR12 8QU

When: February 15 to 23, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Advance £8.50, on the gate £8.95, under 2s free, wroxhambarns.co.uk

February half term is lambing time at Junior Farm and throughout the week there will be lots of fun activities on offer including crafts, educational talks, chick hatching, daily shows with Bella and Barny and the chance to see the farm's newest woolly residents.

You will also be able to cuddle guinea pigs, groom the ponies, enjoy indoor play and much more.

12. What: Jawsome Sharks and Friends

Where: Sea Life Centre, Marine Parade, Great Yearmouth, NR30 3AH

When: From February 15, weekdays 11am to 4pm, weekends 10am to 4pm

Cost: Advance standard ticket £10.77, child (3-14) £9.57, visitsealife.com/great-yarmouth/tickets

Become Jawsome Rangers as you enter an underwater world alongside Professor Finn and find out about the extraordinary sharks and sea creatures that live in the ocean.

The professor needs help to find the missing Top Trump Cards so he can teach everyone about the sealife at the aquarium.

13. What: February Half Term Activities

Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, NR2 4SF

When: February 18 to 21

Cost: Booking details and prices at opennorwich.org.uk

Activities from mini mountaineering to making music videos are on offer at OPEN Norwich during half term week.

Four to six-year-olds can enrol in the Superhero Academy, get a taste of musical theatre or science and much more, while workshops for seven to 12-year-olds include Combat Academy, robot building, Detective Academy, stop frame animation, climbing and even how to be a YouTuber.